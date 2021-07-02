Credit: Oceania Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises: Glittering staircases, elegant lounges & afternoon tea with a view on new ship Vista Oceania Cruises already has six small, luxurious ships but seventh vessel Vista is set to join the fleet in 2023. What can guests expect onboard?

Oceania Cruises ship Vista is a 67,000-gross-ton, 1,200-guest luxury vessel. She will feature a wide variety of social, recreation, and wellness signature spaces onboard. These will be found across six of the ship’s 11 guest decks and are set to be the perfect spots for guests to make the most of their voyage, whether they’re relaxing poolside, sampling the Finest Cuisine At Sea or enjoying the capacious spa and wellness centre. “Our guests have a passion for new experiences and destinations while also loving to travel to familiar places and seeing them from new directions," Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises, said as details of the new ship emerged.

"That drove every aspect of designing Vista, to present a sense of familiarity imbued with unique elements and fresh perspectives." No matter what guests want from their holiday, they will likely find it onboard Vista: A drink with new friends? A tranquil nook to read? Vista has you covered, from bars and lounges to casinos and pool cabanas. The Grand Staircase: A Welcome Unlike Any Other If you've ever wanted to make a grand entrance and glide down a stunning staircase as others looked on in awe, then this is very much your time to shine. The Grand Staircase is an iconic element of Oceania Cruises’ elegant ships. Onboard Vista, the Grand Staircase has a glistening floor-to-ceiling pillar of crystal and light which sets the tone for the ship and the guest experience.

Martinis: A Classic Transformed James Bond would be right at home at reimagined Martinis bar on Vista; it’s the definition of sophistication, glamour and elegance. Where will your extraordinary evening take you? Expect walls of shimmering glass and custom sculptural lighting casting a warm glow over the heart of the bar, and, of course, spectacular cocktails. The Grand Lounge: Gatherings Made Glamourous This relaxing, yet elegant, lounge is ideal for a pre-dinner tipple to help you unwind after an afternoon of exploring or a post-dinner nightcap as you digest both your delicious meal and the adventures of your day. The Grand Lounge features sleek alcoves enhanced by a gold-infused colour palette, sculptural lighting and elegant lines. In fact, it feels very much like being in a private members club - only your name is always on the guest list.

Casino + Casino Bar: An Exciting Escape There's more golden grandeur in the casino where guests seeking the thrill of winning can get their fix at the tables and the slots. Art nouveau-inspired touches can be found here, making this a suitably refined space for a drink should gambling prove thirsty work. Horizons: A View of the World Horizons boasts dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows affording gorgeous 180-degree views of the sea and your destination. Afternoon tea is a popular draw here. Piled high on bountiful four-tiered pastry carts are freshly made finger sandwiches, colourful petits fours, richly textured scones with clotted cream, and wonderfully decadent desserts. Horizons serves a selection of traditional and herbal teas as the essential centrepiece. A classical string quartet plays a soft soundtrack to your dining while the talented bar team rustles up tasty cocktails. - READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Oceania's afternoon tea -

Pool Deck: A Tranquil Oasis The Pool Deck creates the perfect onboard escape and mirrors the beauty of the surrounding sea. Whether you're looking for a spot of exercise or simply want to cool off, you can enjoy a refreshing dip here. Alternatively, gather with pals to catch up on cruise goings-on or revel in the solitude of a uniquely modern beach-club cabana. Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center: A Luxurious Sanctuary What is a luxury cruise without a divine spa? This signature space is dedicated to a personal journey of well-being and is Oceania Cruise's first purpose-built holistic wellness centre. Expect a host of tranquil treatment areas, state-of-the-art workout and personal training spaces as well as a spacious new salon and barbershop. Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center is also an excellent place to come for good views - the indulgent spa terrace with pool affords sweeping sea vistas. Stay tuned for Vista’s best-in-class culinary experiences and spacious, residentially inspired suites and staterooms as they are revealed in the coming weeks. Vista’s inaugural voyages will be open for booking in September 2021.