P&O Cruises: Captain for newest cruise ship Arvia revealed P&O Cruises today revealed who the captain of new cruise ship Arvia will be when the liquefied natural gas-powered ship sails in December 2022.

P&O Cruises announced Captain Robert Camby will head cruise ship Arvia. Arvia will begin its travels in December 2022 when Captain Camby will bring the ship out of its shipyard in Germany to its homeport in Southampton where it will begin its inaugural winter cruises. The 5,200 passenger vessel will then reposition to cruise from the homeport of Barbados and Antigua from January to March 2023 carrying out a series of Caribbean fly-cruises. So what is there to know about the new captain of Arvia? Captain Camby has been one with the sea from a very early age, having a father who had served in the Royal Navy. What truly sparked his career at sea was a trip Camby took at 14 with his family on SS Canberra.

In 1995 Robert was selected into the P&O Princess Cruises Cadet program and began his studies as a deck cadet at South Shields Nautical College. His first ship was where his love for the sea all began: SS Canberra. - READ MORE: P&O Cruises ship Ventura to sail to Canary Islands - Working his way up the ranks on various ships, Camby gained his masters ticket in December 2003. In November 2005, Camby was made navigator on Cunard’s flagship Queen Mary 2, where he eventually rose to deputy captain in June 2008.

Arvia will begin its travels in December 2022 when Captain Camby will bring the ship out of its shipyard in Germany. Credit: P&O Cruises

He was promoted to captain in December 2011 when he took his first command of P&O Cruises ship Oriana in January 2012. Since then, Camby has commanded P&O and Cunard ships Azura, Arcadia, Aurora, Oceana, Ventura, Britannia, Queen Victoria, Queen Mary 2 and most recently Iona. - READ MORE: From P&O Cruises to Marella Cruises, what is guest capacity now? - Camby does not just spend all his time at sea; when he is on land, he enjoys following Formula 1 motor racing, supporting Chelsea football, as well as being a fan of England and Wasps Rugby. He currently resides in Warwickshire with his wife Danni and their two boys Austin and Jenson.

Arvia: The 5,200 passenger vessel will reposition to cruise from the homeport of Barbados. Credit: P&O Cruises

Captain Camby said of his latest role: “After 26 years with the company I feel so privileged to command P&O Cruises Arvia and to be working alongside the most talented and experienced team. “Arvia will underpin all the innovative and environmental credentials of Iona and will create even more aspirational and desirable guest experiences and itineraries specifically for British guests.” - READ MORE: Recipe: Lemon and pepper macarons with smoked salmon by P&O master pâtissier - Supporting Captain Camby on Arvia will be Captain Paul Brown; Andy Foote and Archie Kennedy as deputy captains; Robert Long as chief engineer and Helen Kimber and Daljit Sharma as hotel general managers. Like its sister ship Iona, Arvia will be the next in P&O Cruises Excel-class generation of the first British cruise ships to be powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas)which is paving the way for the future of cruising.

Arvia is currently being built in Papenburg at the Meyer Werft shipyard. Last month the vessel's new SkyDome has been unveiled in a video released by the line. - READ MORE: First look at new retractable roof, SkyDome, onboard Arvia - The retractable roof has been designed to maximise time in the sunshine, offering a relaxed pool environment during the daytime and an entertainment hub at night. The SkyDome measures an impressive 40.96m by 34.24m and was designed by Martin Francis, with the engineering works being completed by Eckersley O'Callaghan, who also worked on the Bulgari Glass House in Italy.