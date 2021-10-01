Credit: P&O Cruises/Shuttertock

P&O Cruises ship Ventura to sail to Canary Islands as half of fleet back sailing P&O Cruises third ship Ventura will resume sailing this weekend, heading for the Canary Islands as holidays well and truly get underway.

P&O Cruises announced today that Ventura will be joining sister cruise ships Britannia and Iona out on the high seas. This marks the return of half P&O's fleet. Iona and Britannia sailed a series of UK coastal cruises this summer and returned to international cruises from September 25. On Sunday, October 3, Ventura will sail for the Canary Islands, cruising the Western Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean. Ventura’s 12-night winter-sun holidays to Spain and Portugal this year start at £599 per person. These cruises will be followed by a 35-night holiday to the Caribbean, round-trip from Southampton, departing January 3, 2022, from £3,174 per person.

Related articles

A second 35-night cruise to the Caribbean and USA with Honduras, Belize and New Orleans among the 11 ports of call, departs February 11, 2022, priced from £2,899 per person. The fourth P&O cruise ship to return will be Azura who will join Britannia for the Caribbean season in December. - READ MORE: P&O Cruises latest Covid rules and restrictions - P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow commenced on news: “Ventura’s international restart is the result of guest confidence in cruising and is the very latest stage of P&O Cruises sailing resumption as we work towards the return of our full fleet in spring 2022. “Due to demand and the resounding endorsement of the first international holidays on Iona and Britannia we’ve opened up increased capacity to holiday with us. “We’re proud to have four ships sailing internationally this year giving our guests a greater choice of where and when they travel with P&O Cruises for winter sun.”

P&O Cruises: Ventura’s 12-night winter-sun holidays to Spain and Portugal this year start at £599 per person. Credit: Shutterstock

P&O Cruises Ventura itineraries Spain and Portugal, 12 nights, £599pp What: P&O Cruises is offering a 12-night cruise on Ventura for £599 per person. Departing November 11, 2021, the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment onboard. Where: Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Vigo, Lisbon, Cartagena, Malaga, Gibraltar and Cadiz. Caribbean, 35 nights, £3,174pp

What: P&O Cruises is offering a 35-night cruise on Ventura for £3,174 per person. Departing January 3, 2022, the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment onboard. Where: Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Madeira, Barbados, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Saint Eustatius and Saba, Curacao, Aruba, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Antigua, Saint Kitts and Nevis, British Virgin Islands, Saint Maarten and Praia Da Vitoria, Portugal.

- READ MORE: Cruise lines to keep on your radar for 2022 from P&O to Princess - USA and Caribbean, 35 nights, £2,899pp What: P&O Cruises is offering a 35-night cruise on Ventura for £2,899 per person. Departing February 11, 2022, the price includes kids' clubs, full board meals and entertainment onboard. Where: Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are La Coruna, Bermuda, Bahamas, Mexico, Honduras, Belize, New Orleans, Key West, Miami, Port Canaveral and Ponta Delgada, Portugal.



Earlier this week, P&O announced an exciting development in the design of its newest cruise ship Arvia. The vessel will boast a retractable roof in its Skydome - and the cruise line released a video of the feature (above). The retractable roof has been designed to maximise time in the sunshine in the multiple warm climates Arvia will visit, the line will be commencing with a Caribbean maiden season next winter. - READ MORE: Review of P&O Cruises’ new ship, Iona - The SkyDome originated onboard Iona, which launched in May 2021, with Arvia set to feature the first version of the SkyDome with a retractable roof. Arvia will cruise from the homeport of Barbados and Antigua from January to March 2023.