The river cruise and tour operator has added two new itineraries to its 2026 tall-ship programme

A ‘Greece, Sicily and Malta’ voyage, on the 162-passenger Star Flyer, will depart on October 16. It will include visits to the Acropolis, Athens, Nafplion, Monemvasia, Taormina and ancient sites of Epidaurus, Pylos and Syracuse’s Archaeological Park of Neopolis. Fares start from £2,999 per person including return flights, eight nights onboard Star Flyer , one night pre-cruise stay in Athens, one night post-cruise stay in Malta, 10 guided tours/excursions and full-board dining. Riviera Travel’s second new sailing is An Italian Adventure on Star Clipper, which also has capacity for 162 passengers. Departing on September 3, 2026, the cruise will call at Perugia, Assisi, Rome, Amalfi, Positano, Lipari, Ponza and Taormina Prices begin at £2,999, including return flights, seven nights on board, two-night pre-cruise stay in Umbria, one-night post-cruise stay in Rome, 12 tours/excursions and full-board.

Will Sarson, Riviera Travel product director, said: “There’s so much on offer in our 2026 tall-ship programme, such as pre and post-cruise stays, exclusive guided tours to historic sites and a true iconic sailing experience on beautiful ships.

“These new 11-day voyages are the perfect mix of exploration and relaxation, from the bustling streets of Rome to the hill-top serenity of Taormina.”



Other tall-ship departures include an 11-day Aegean Odyssey voyage, with prices from £3,199 departing May 28; a 14-day Mediterranean Odyssey with prices from £3,999 departing June 12; and an 11-day Ephesus and the Greek Islands tour with prices from £3,099, departing October 1.

