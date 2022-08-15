Menu

Norwegian Prima is the first cruise ship in Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima class. Credit: Shutterstock

Ship of the month: Norwegian Prima This month sees the launch of Norwegian Cruise Line’s exciting new 3,215-guest Norwegian Prima. The first of a planned six Prima-class ships, this one looks like a sure-fire winner.

Billed as the most spacious new cruise ship in the world, Norwegian Prima offers oodles of outdoor deck space, as well as roomy cabins and bathrooms. Guests will get to enjoy new onboard features including the Indulge FoodHall, Infinity Beach and the wrap around Ocean Boulevard, and NCL has lined up some great new itineraries in destinations ranging from northern Europe and the UK to Bermuda and the Caribbean.



FAST FACTS

3,215 passengers

1,388 crew

20 decks

294m length

4 pools





Entertainment options abound onboard Norwegian Prima. Credit: NCL

Entertainment

Highlights include Broadway-style show Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, a Vegas-style nightclub, a freefall dry slide aptly named The Drop, and the largest go-kart track at sea – not to mention live game show experiences including The Price is Right and Supermarket Sweep.



Restaurants

Check out the Indulge Food Hall for 11 complimentary options including Southern-style Q Texas Smokehouse; Tamara for Indian and veggie dishes, and the Tapas Truck.Speciality venues include Onda By Scarpetta (modern Italian) and Palomar (Mediterranean seafood).



Food glorious food. Credit: NCL

Penrose Atrium

Spanning Decks 6, 7 and 8, NCL’s first three-storey atrium is a glass-walled show-stopper. Adorned with a spectacular giant chandelier, it’s the social hub of the ship, where you’ll also find the Whiskey Bar, Prima Casino and Starbucks Coffee.



Ocean Boulevard

Searching for a closer connection with the sea? Head to Deck 8, where Ocean Boulevard wraps around the entire ship, allowing guests to experience amazing ocean views while enjoying plenty of food options and outdoor activities along the way.



Say hello to the Haven. Credit: NCL

Cabins

Size is everything on Prima, and her 13 suite categories – including some with three bedrooms – represent the widest selection of any ship afloat. Even standard Oceanview and Balcony staterooms are NCL’s largest ever, with super-generous bathrooms and showers.



The Haven

Spread over eight decks of suites and public areas, this exclusive ship-within-a-ship offers the most luxurious accommodation on board, along with private amenities including a spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room, and a stunning infinity pool overlooking the ship’s wake.