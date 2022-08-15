Ship of the month: Norwegian Prima
This month sees the launch of Norwegian Cruise Line’s exciting new 3,215-guest Norwegian Prima. The first of a planned six Prima-class ships, this one looks like a sure-fire winner.
Billed as the most spacious new cruise ship in the world, Norwegian Prima offers oodles of outdoor deck space, as well as roomy cabins and bathrooms. Guests will get to enjoy new onboard features including the Indulge FoodHall, Infinity Beach and the wrap around Ocean Boulevard, and NCL has lined up some great new itineraries in destinations ranging from northern Europe and the UK to Bermuda and the Caribbean.
FAST FACTS
3,215 passengers
1,388 crew
20 decks
294m length
4 pools
Entertainment
Highlights include Broadway-style show Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, a Vegas-style nightclub, a freefall dry slide aptly named The Drop, and the largest go-kart track at sea – not to mention live game show experiences including The Price is Right and Supermarket Sweep.
Restaurants
Check out the Indulge Food Hall for 11 complimentary options including Southern-style Q Texas Smokehouse; Tamara for Indian and veggie dishes, and the Tapas Truck.Speciality venues include Onda By Scarpetta (modern Italian) and Palomar (Mediterranean seafood).
Find your ideal cruise
Penrose Atrium
Spanning Decks 6, 7 and 8, NCL’s first three-storey atrium is a glass-walled show-stopper. Adorned with a spectacular giant chandelier, it’s the social hub of the ship, where you’ll also find the Whiskey Bar, Prima Casino and Starbucks Coffee.
Ocean Boulevard
Searching for a closer connection with the sea? Head to Deck 8, where Ocean Boulevard wraps around the entire ship, allowing guests to experience amazing ocean views while enjoying plenty of food options and outdoor activities along the way.
Cabins
Size is everything on Prima, and her 13 suite categories – including some with three bedrooms – represent the widest selection of any ship afloat. Even standard Oceanview and Balcony staterooms are NCL’s largest ever, with super-generous bathrooms and showers.
The Haven
Spread over eight decks of suites and public areas, this exclusive ship-within-a-ship offers the most luxurious accommodation on board, along with private amenities including a spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room, and a stunning infinity pool overlooking the ship’s wake.
Alaska: Hubbard Glacier & Skagway to Seward
- 7 nights, departs on the 10 May 2023
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Spirit
- Vancouver, British Columbia, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Alaska, + 4 more
Panama Canal: Mexico, Jamaica & Costa Rica
- 11 nights, departs on the 10 Dec 2022
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Pearl
- Miami, Florida, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, Ocho Rios, + 6 more
7-Day Greek Isles Round-trip Athens: Santorini, Patmos & Israel
- 7 nights, departs on the 30 Oct 2022
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Jade
- Piraeus, Pátmos, Kusadasi, + 5 more
Transatlantic: Spain & Bermuda
- 18 nights, departs on the 03 Nov 2022
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Sun
- New York, New York, Kings Wharf, Horta, Azores, + 9 more
Greek Isles: Santorini, Athens & Florence
- 10 nights, departs on the 17 Aug 2024
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Epic
- Civitavecchia, Santorini, Piraeus, + 7 more