Credit: TUI/Shutterstock

TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises launch winter holiday 2022 sale TUI River Cruises and Marella Cruises for winter holidays 2022 can now be bagged as the popular holiday operator unveils its latest sale today.

TUI cruise holidays to Christmas markets in Germany and Caribbean islands are up for grabs. In today's holiday sale, TUI River Cruises has announced five new itineraries sailing over the Christmas and New Year period. As for ocean cruises, Marella Cruises has added a new sailing from Barbados onboard Marella Discovery from February 2023. This is what you need to know about the latest TUI sale.

Related articles

Marella Cruises Marella Cruises is welcoming a new cruise itinerary, Tropical Shores. On this sailing, passengers can explore the gorgeous scenery of the Caribbean from Barbados onboard Marella Discovery. The itinerary will sail to San Juan - the oldest city in the Americas where the city's cobbled streets, brightly coloured houses and Spanish plazas burst with character. Then the ship whisks guests off to the US Virgin Islands, where you will have the choice of two islands, St Thomas and St Croix.

TUI cruise holidays: St Thomas boasts museums, shopping and the fort of Charlotte Amelie (pictured)

St Thomas boasts museums, shopping and the fort of Charlotte Amelie. The beach at Magens Bay is known as one of the world's most beautiful beaches! Meanwhile, St Croix is the biggest of the US Virgin Islands and is famous for its award-winning rum. The island is also home to plenty of stunning beaches and snorkelling. TUI River Cruise Last Christmas may have been a sorry affair due to the Covid pandemic, but not so winter 2022! TUI's new festive itineraries visit Germany’s renowned Christmas markets and stand-out cities. The three sailings depart from the new embarkation port of Wiesbaden and consist of: Festive Flavours, Winter Wonderlands and Christmastime on the Rhine.

TUI River Cruises guests can join in activities such as Christmas crafting and stollen making. Credit: Shutterstock

On these, passengers will visit some of Germany’s beloved cities and their fabulous Christmas markets as well as spot famous landmarks along the way. Onboard the TUI ships, cruisers can really get into the festive spirit. Settle into festive film screenings, traditional mulled wine, and the opportunity to join in activities such as Christmas crafting and stollen making. TUI River Cruises will also be offering regional Christmas dishes in their two stylish restaurants, as well as festive UK favourites. What's more, guests can enjoy local acts bringing their own Christmas traditions onboard. Additionally, the winter programme will feature sailings for Christmas Day and New Year departing from Wiesbaden.

TUI cruise holidays: New Year Getaway calls at Strasbourg for festive celebrations

The Rhine Christmas Celebrations is a seven-night cruise where holidaymakers will spend Christmas Day in Dusseldorf as well as stopping in big-name German towns such as Cologne and Mainz. New Year Getaway is ideal for those keen to celebrate the New Year in style. The ship docks in Frankfurt ready for the clock striking midnight, before calling at German and French cities including Mannheim and Strasbourg. The new additions to the TUI River Cruises winter programme mean customers now have the choice of 11 festive itineraries over winter 2021 and winter 2022. Five-night sailings on the Christmas sailings start from £729 and includes £85pp excursion credit, return flights, transfers, port taxes, tips.

Iconic ports