Viking takes delivery of newest ocean ship
The ceremony for Viking Saturn took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy on April 26
Viking Saturn will officially be named in New York on June 6 by its godmother, philanthropist and chairman of the Metropolitan Opera Ann Ziff.
Following the naming ceremony, the 930-passenger ship will spend her inaugural summer sailing two new sailings: Iconic Iceland, Greenland & Canada, between New York and Reykjavik, and Iceland & Norway’s Arctic Explorer, between Reykjavik and Bergen.
Chairman of Viking, Torstein Hagen, said: “We are very proud to welcome the newest sister ship to our award-winning ocean fleet, We are also grateful that Ann Ziff has honoured us by serving as godmother of Viking Saturn.
“Having travelled with us for years, Ann is a loyal Viking guest, and she shares our commitment to the arts and cultural enrichment. Her contributions to the Metropolitan Opera, one of our longtime cultural partners, as well as many other important causes are truly impressive.”
Ann Ziff added: “I am delighted to serve as godmother of Viking Saturn. For those who are curious about the world, there is no better way to explore and immerse yourself than from the comfort of a Viking ship.”
