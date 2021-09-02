Carnival Cruise Line announces cruise start dates but more sailings cancelled
Carnival Cruise Line has revealed new details of its cruise holidays 2021 and 2022 as the popular company announced restart dates for ships.
Carnival Cruise Line is set to roll out its remaining cruise ships this autumn to join the eight vessels already at sea.
A number of Carnival ships will be sailing out of US ports throughout September until January 2022.
However, a selection of others are to be cancelled as the result of the reshuffle.
Five ships operating out of the USA will be moved to 2022 while voyages out of Australia are also axed.
“We are very pleased with the progress of our restart which will grow to 15 ships sailing from seven US homeports by mid-November,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
“We are making slight adjustments to our timeline to take into account supply chain realities and ensure that our destination and shore excursion offerings can meet the strong demand we are seeing from our guests.
"Our teams, ship and shore, are prepared to continue delivering on our great guest experience and manage all health and safety protocols.”
Carnival Cruise Line restart dates
- Carnival Valor will follow Carnival Glory in New Orleans with four- and five-night sailings starting on November 1
- Carnival Legend will restart November 14 out of Baltimore, replacing Carnival Pride, which restarts guest operations from Baltimore on September 12 and then moves its homeport to Tampa following a Panama Canal repositioning cruise
- Carnival Radiance will have a new maiden voyage date of December 13 out of Long Beach (rescheduled from November 5 due to a revised dry dock transformation plan)
- Carnival Pride’s new service from Tampa is scheduled to start on November 14
- Carnival Conquest’s restart from Miami on October 8 has been rescheduled to December 13
- Carnival Sensation’s October 21 restart from Mobile has been moved to January 2022.
Carnival Cruise Line cancelled cruises
With the extension of Carnival Sensation’s restart, five ships operating out of US homeports will be moved to 2022:
- Carnival Liberty (Port Canaveral)
- Carnival Sunshine (Charleston)
- Carnival Paradise (Tampa)
- Carnival Ecstasy (Jacksonville)
- Carnival Sensation (Mobile)
Separate from its US operations, Carnival has cancelled four additional sailings for both Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor out of Australia.
Cruises on both ships are now cancelled up to and including December 16, 2021.
Carnival Cruise Line Covid restrictions
Carnival is also advising guests booked in November and December that it will continue to meet the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) standard of vaccinated cruises.
Guests will need to present proof of both vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test at check-in (with a small number of capacity-restricted exemptions granted for children under 12 and other guests who cannot be vaccinated).
Carnival is working to set up mobile pre-cruise rapid testing sites at all of its homeports as a backup alternative for vaccinated guests who aren’t able to make arrangements (details forthcoming).
In addition, guests will be asked to wear masks in most indoor venues of the ship where people congregate.
