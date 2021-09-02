Credit: Shutterstock

Carnival Cruise Line announces cruise start dates but more sailings cancelled Carnival Cruise Line has revealed new details of its cruise holidays 2021 and 2022 as the popular company announced restart dates for ships.

Carnival Cruise Line is set to roll out its remaining cruise ships this autumn to join the eight vessels already at sea. A number of Carnival ships will be sailing out of US ports throughout September until January 2022. However, a selection of others are to be cancelled as the result of the reshuffle. Five ships operating out of the USA will be moved to 2022 while voyages out of Australia are also axed.

Related articles

“We are very pleased with the progress of our restart which will grow to 15 ships sailing from seven US homeports by mid-November,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are making slight adjustments to our timeline to take into account supply chain realities and ensure that our destination and shore excursion offerings can meet the strong demand we are seeing from our guests. "Our teams, ship and shore, are prepared to continue delivering on our great guest experience and manage all health and safety protocols.”

“We are very pleased with the progress of our restart which will grow to 15 ships Carnival Cruise Line: Customers of the US company were notified today of the cancellations." Credit: Shutterstock

Carnival Conquest’s restart from Miami on October 8 has been rescheduled to December 13. Credit: Shutterstock

Carnival Cruise Line Covid restrictions Carnival is also advising guests booked in November and December that it will continue to meet the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) standard of vaccinated cruises. Guests will need to present proof of both vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test at check-in (with a small number of capacity-restricted exemptions granted for children under 12 and other guests who cannot be vaccinated). Carnival is working to set up mobile pre-cruise rapid testing sites at all of its homeports as a backup alternative for vaccinated guests who aren’t able to make arrangements (details forthcoming). In addition, guests will be asked to wear masks in most indoor venues of the ship where people congregate.

Iconic ports