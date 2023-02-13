Menu

Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Paramount Cruises

Experience an epic Emirates cruise with Formula 1 grandstand tickets included Specialist travel agent, Paramount Cruises, delivers incredible themed packages at amazing value. All the action at unbelievable prices!

Everyone knows the concept of a package holiday – someone else prepares everything for you, from flights to food to your hotel stay – but we’ve found a package holiday specialist that might just blow your expectations out of the water. Paramount Cruises is a cruise travel agent that specialises in pairing spectacular itineraries with additional once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like the sensational finale of the Formula 1 season, in Abu Dhabi. Yep! That’s a cruise with a difference. Not only will you enjoy a five-night all-inclusive cruise onboard the glittering MSC Virtuosa, but you’ll also enjoy grandstand tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina circuit. The whole experience – throwing together the thrill of F1 with the tranquil charm of cruising – is available for the small deposit of £250 per person. So race to it, and then get back here for a pit stop review of all the excitement you’ve got in store.

Related articles

Visit the magnificent city of Abu Dhabi Your Arabian escape starts with a four-night stay in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Close to the sea, you’ll be able to soak up the rays on Corniche Beach and swim in the twinkling turquoise water. Abu Dhabi is a city where luxuriating meets adventure and traditional heritage stands side by side with modernity. Qasr Al Watan - the presidential palace – is a particularly fascinating site to visit during your time in this desert-kingdom city. Crafted in exquisite detail in a distinctively Arabian style, in the evenings this traditional landmark transforms into an awe-inspiring canvas as the centrepiece of a monumental sound and light show telling the story of the UAE.

Ferrari World is an exciting indoor immersive destination. Credit: Shutterstock

Grandstand tickets to the Grand Prix Without a doubt, grandstand tickets to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix set this package deal apart from the rest. Take advantage of your weekend grandstand tickets, which give you access to the covered grandstands with excellent views of the race track. Being at the Grand Prix is so much more than just the roaring euphoria of the racetrack, and your tickets give you open access to the F1 Fanzone, where you’ll find food trucks, bars and live entertainment. Just down the road is Ferrari World – an exciting indoor immersive destination – where the entertainment continues with post-race concerts, included with your race tickets. Beyonce, Kylie Minogue and Paul McCartney have all performed on the Ferrari World post-race stage – so which superstar will be headlining this year for you?

Step onto the soft sands of Sir Bani Yas Island with MSC Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Relax at sea with MSC After the high octane excitement of the racetrack, treat yourself to five days at a slightly gentler pace, with all the sparkle and glamour of an MSC cruise. Departing directly from Abu Dhabi on November 22, 2023, you’ll visit Dubai – where the world’s tallest building awaits. Then onto Sir Bani Yas Island, you’ll discover a perfect spot for a relaxing beach day or tour around the nature reserve. And, after a chilled day at sea, you’ll dock in Doha – the capital of Qatar – which played host to the FIFA 2022 World Cup and is a great place to enjoy water sports or dune bashing, as well as shopping in a traditional souk.

Gaze up at the countless modern skyscrapers in Doha. Credit: Shutterstock

Get even more with Paramount Cruises By booking this ten-night extravaganza with Paramount Cruises, not only are all your flights, transfers, hotels, tickets, and cruise fare included in the upfront price, you’ll also be able to help yourself to all drinks included in MSC’s premium drinks package as soon as you get on board. Oh, and if a complimentary premium drinks package isn’t already a great bonus, Paramount Cruises has also pre-paid your onboard gratuities, so you won’t have any of those additional expenses to worry about. You’ve never done a package holiday quite like this one. Now’s your time – race on!