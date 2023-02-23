Expedition cruise line Swan Hellenic has announced that the naming ceremony of its largest ship will be held in Amsterdam, with the Godmother revealed as Valerie Anne Wilson.

Swan Hellenic has revealed that luxury travel icon Valerie Anne Wilson will be the Godmother of the line's largest ship yet, SH Diana.

Wilson is the founder and CEO of Valerie Wilson Travel and possesses over 40 years of experience in the travel industry – she will also remain onboard as a VIP group host during SH Diana's maiden cruise to Tromso on May 4.

SH Diana's naming ceremony will take place in Amsterdam on May 4, with the line stating that Wilson's "key role in the naming ceremony underlines the strong relationships the renascent Swan Hellenic has already built across the United States".

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito commented: “We're truly honoured to have Valerie as Godmother to this very special new ship, considering her iconic status in the US travel industry and the importance of the US market for Swan Hellenic.

"SH Diana proudly takes us back to where our story began, while also opening a new chapter that takes cultural expedition cruising worldwide in exceptional comfort and style.”