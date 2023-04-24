Swan Hellenic announces new dining experience in partnership with Jeunes Restaurateurs
Swan Hellenic has partnered up with JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs to introduce a new dining experience onboard
Swan Hellenic has revealed that alongside JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs, an association of restauranteurs and chefs, the line is welcoming a new dining experience onboard – Maris.
The expedition cruise line describes Maris as "an entirely new dimension in gastronomic discovery by sea", available to experience onboard both SH Vega and SH Diana.
Guests can look forward to traditional cooking with sustainable and local quality ingredients.
Each evening, there will be a new signature dish served every night, with the Maris chef building to the finale of the gala dinner.
Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito stated: “Swan Hellenic and JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs are united by an uncompromising quest to share experiences of the exceptional.
So we’re both delighted with how our Maris cruises are set to take the explorations of Swan Hellenic guests into new territory of gastronomic and cultural discovery.
We’re confident that Maris is going to exceed all expectations and can’t wait to hear our guests’ reactions.”
Chef and sommelier pairing, Sabina and Grega Repovž, unofficially launched Maris on April 15 onboard the 'Mysteries of Carthage and the Moors' sailing, but the official launch will be on May 4 in Amsterdam onboard SH Diana.
Swan Hellenic's Maris dining experience
Beyond dining, the Maris chef will also host a cooking show as well as lead culinary-themed excursions which aim to explore "local culinary traditions and specialities".
For example, guests can get involved in local fishing, farming, foraging and culinary traditions in a variety of locations.
And for any burning questions, the Maris chef will be around for a tipple in the evening to share their expertise.
Curious about who could be on your sailing? The JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs lined up for the first series of sailings are Sabina Repovž, Edwin Soumang, Michael Ammon, Andreas Hillejan, Manfred Kofler and many more.
President of JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs Daniel Lehmann commented: "We are delighted to partner with Swan Hellenic. This is a unique opportunity for us to bring our international gastronomic expertise to discriminating connoisseurs on exceptional voyages around the world."
Exploring space at sea: Swan Hellenic and SETI Institute announce exciting partnership
All the new expedition ships coming in 2023
Competition: Win a 10-day Swan Hellenic cruise to Antarctica for two worth over £23,000 - COMPETITION NOW CLOSED
G Adventure acquires Swan Hellenic
Antarctic Peninsula Discovery
- 8 nights, departs on the 26 Feb 2024
- Swan Hellenic, SH Vega
- Ushuaia, Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctic Peninsula, + 3 more
Antarctic Peninsula Discovery
- 8 nights, departs on the 08 Feb 2024
- Swan Hellenic, SH Vega
- Ushuaia, Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctic Peninsula, + 3 more
Island Hearts of the Arctic
- 11 nights, departs on the 15 Aug 2023
- Swan Hellenic, SH Vega
- Reykjavík, Isafjørdur, Ittoqqortoormiit (ex Scoresbysund), + 8 more
Antarctic Peninsula Discovery
- 8 nights, departs on the 05 Feb 2024
- Swan Hellenic, SH Diana
- Ushuaia, Antarctic Peninsula, Antarctic Peninsula, + 3 more
Revelations of Suez, Sinai and the Red Sea
- 11 nights, departs on the 04 Oct 2023
- Swan Hellenic, SH Diana
- Limassol, Port Said, Port Said, + 10 more