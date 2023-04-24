Swan Hellenic has partnered up with JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs to introduce a new dining experience onboard

Swan Hellenic has revealed that alongside JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs, an association of restauranteurs and chefs, the line is welcoming a new dining experience onboard – Maris.

The expedition cruise line describes Maris as "an entirely new dimension in gastronomic discovery by sea", available to experience onboard both SH Vega and SH Diana.

Guests can look forward to traditional cooking with sustainable and local quality ingredients.

Each evening, there will be a new signature dish served every night, with the Maris chef building to the finale of the gala dinner.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito stated: “Swan Hellenic and JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs are united by an uncompromising quest to share experiences of the exceptional.

So we’re both delighted with how our Maris cruises are set to take the explorations of Swan Hellenic guests into new territory of gastronomic and cultural discovery.

We’re confident that Maris is going to exceed all expectations and can’t wait to hear our guests’ reactions.”

Chef and sommelier pairing, Sabina and Grega Repovž, unofficially launched Maris on April 15 onboard the 'Mysteries of Carthage and the Moors' sailing, but the official launch will be on May 4 in Amsterdam onboard SH Diana.