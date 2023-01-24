Menu

Oceania Cruises turns 20: Frank Del Rio celebrates two decades with special anniversary offer Expect special anniversary discounts on the cruise line that specialises in the finest cuisine at sea, as well as exquisitely curated itineraries on perfectly sized small ships.



Yes, there’s going to be cake, and yes there are some incredible discounts and goodies to celebrate this milestone achievement (check below), but first, like a proud best man before the dancing starts, it’s time for a speech.



When Frank Del Rio Sr. opened the Miami headquarters of his brand new cruise line, back in 2003, he said that Oceania Cruises was going to be a family. And he meant it. Literally, his son Frank Del Rio Jr. was one of the company’s first employees. And metaphorically too, as so many of the original team are still at Oceania Cruises 20 years later.



After all these years, Frank’s son – Frank Jr – who now helms Oceania Cruises (under the ownership of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., coincidentally led by Frank Sr.), shares the same vision that launched the luxury gourmet cruise line back in the day: “When Oceania Cruises was founded 20 years ago, we treated each other like family and we treated our guests like family. That continues today. It’s what keeps so many of our guests coming back time and again. Oceania Cruises is family.”



Oceania Cruises welcomed its first ship – Regatta – in June 2003, with a christening ceremony held in Barcelona (incidentally, we’ve spotted this 10-day Barcelona round-trip onboard Nautica this June).



Since the launch of Regatta, the company has grown its fleet and reputation around the world, with subsequent ships christened in Monte Carlo, Istanbul, Miami and Valletta (all potential destinations for your 2023 summer cruise).



Currently visiting over 600 destinations (perhaps from Los Angeles to Vancouver, you might be thinking), and spanning every continent (maybe an Asian adventure from Singapore to Dubai), Oceania Cruises’ seven-ship fleet is preparing to welcome a second Allura Class ship in 2025, as the line continues to embrace innovation and growth into the future.



Even as the line grows, there’s one thing that’s always stayed the same throughout the years: the commitment to delivering the best food at sea. As Frank Jr. puts it: “We continually evolve our dining experiences and reimagine new menus, continuing to raise the bar and invite our chefs to follow their passions. Our claim to ‘The Finest Cuisine at Sea®’ has never been simply a slogan – it has been our cornerstone from the beginning.



“If you’re looking for delectable food on a cruise that authentically connects to the destinations it visits, we raise a glass to the next 20 years of sailing with Oceania Cruises.”



OK, speech over. It was emotional, inspiring, and really we all just want to get to the party… so here it is…

Big offer for 20 years of the Finest Cuisine at Sea

Oceania Cruises has curated a collection of special itineraries to celebrate this milestone anniversary and showcase the line’s passion for exploring the world… a passion enthusiastically shared by its many loyal guests.



Each voyage, ranging from Far East odysseys to Mediterranean journeys, features a limited-time special celebration gift of up to $800 onboard credit, on top of the signature OLife Choice package, which offers guests free airfare and airport transfers, plus your choice of free excursions, free beverage package, or additional onboard credit.



In order to benefit from this fantastic anniversary offer, you’ll need to make your booking before the end of February.



For the full list of special 20th anniversary cruise deals, visit www.oceaniacruises.com/special-offers/anniversary.



