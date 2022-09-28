Princess Cruises reveals details of its newest and largest ship
American cruise line, Princess Cruises, has unveiled the name of its next generation cruise ship, the new Sphere-class Sun Princess.
The 4,300-passenger cruise ship, Sun Princess – the third vessel in the line's history to bear the name – will be powered by liquefied natural gas. The previous iterations of Sun Princess sailed for the line from 1974-1988 and 1995-2020.
Currently, under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the new Sun Princess will feature multi-storey dining rooms, new stateroom accommodations, more than 29 dining and bar options, and the brand’s iconic Piazza as well as the ‘The Dome’ – a new cutting-edge entertainment space inspired by the terraces of Santorini.
Princess Cruises president, John Padgett, said: “Sun Princess is a new and bespoke ship platform, designed to simultaneously embrace Princess heritage while boldly pressing into the future with iconic, elegant, and pure lines unique to our brand.
“A show-stopping, first-of-its-kind Dome on the top deck and suspended glass Piazza in the centre of Sun Princess offer innovative designs showcasing expansive ocean views for incredible opportunities to connect with the sea.”
The 175,500-ton Sun Princess, the line’s largest ever ship, is scheduled to sail its maiden voyage in February 2024.
Inaugural spring and summer sailings will begin around the Mediterranean before the ship moves to the Caribbean in autumn 2024.
The first three voyages of Sun Princess’ maiden season have already gone on sale with a 10-night Grand Mediterranean voyage departing February 28, 2024, starting from £1,789 per person.
Princess Cruises said that further details regarding Sun Princess, including additional dining details, entertainment, and onboard features, will be announced in the coming months.
Plans are also in the pipeline for a second, next-generation Sphere-class ship to debut in spring 2025.
