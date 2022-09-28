Princess Cruises reveals details of its newest and largest ship

American cruise line, Princess Cruises, has unveiled the name of its next generation cruise ship, the new Sphere-class Sun Princess.

The 4,300-passenger cruise ship, Sun Princess – the third vessel in the line's history to bear the name – will be powered by liquefied natural gas. The previous iterations of Sun Princess sailed for the line from 1974-1988 and 1995-2020.

Currently, under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the new Sun Princess will feature multi-storey dining rooms, new stateroom accommodations, more than 29 dining and bar options, and the brand’s iconic Piazza as well as the ‘The Dome’ – a new cutting-edge entertainment space inspired by the terraces of Santorini.