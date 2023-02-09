Adventures for the curious: Discover Europe with Regent Seven Seas Cruises
The ultra-luxury cruise line offers fascinating destination-led itineraries with a feast of all-inclusive shore excursions to deliver the true depth of each destination.
Sometimes an adventure involves extreme risks, great mountains and the smell of burning rubber… other times adventure is a state of mind.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises®’ voyages to the Baltic cities in northern Europe are a perfect example of a thrilling adventure for those with a curious mind… and if warmer waters are more your style, their itineraries around the Med pack a punch too.
If you’re the sort of person that likes to regale friends with fascinating stories around the dinner table or inspire your children or grandchildren with wild tales of adventures in far-flung lands, then Regent Seven Seas’ thought-provoking itineraries are designed with you in mind.
You’ll, of course, also enjoy the deluxe unrivalled comfort that comes with sailing on an ultra-luxury cruise line, with pretty much everything included in the upfront price (including unlimited shore excursions to really dive deep into the rich stories and heritage of the ports of call you’ll visit).
And if you’re ready to book, take advantage of the line’s time-limited offer, giving you incredible prices on a range of northern Europe and Med voyages, and a complimentary two-category suite upgrade. That’s a suite upgrade, and then another suite upgrade – just to be sure that you’re feeling sufficiently pampered.
Whilst we’re on the topic of suites, Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ ships are famed for offering Unrivalled Space at Sea, with 98 per cent of their suites featuring balconies… and, as anyone who’s ever cruised with a balcony knows, there’s nothing quite like having your own private outdoor deck on a tranquil afternoon at sea.
But really, as amazing as the ships are (flick on Channel 5’s “Secrets of the World’s Most Expensive Cruise Ship” to see exactly what we mean), it’s really all about the destinations…. So let’s explore three of Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ enthralling European adventures for the curious.
Throwing a spotlight on Fabergé
Over the course of ten nights, discover the delights of northern Europe, from historic fish markets and the freshest local seafood to museums and gardens that connect with the region’s ancient roots (as far back as the last Ice Age).
This cruise to Scandinavia and the Baltic, onboard Seven Seas Splendor®, connects you with some of Europe’s oldest communities. Copenhagen established itself as a fishing village in the 12th century and has blossomed into a modern capital with a uniquely Danish charm.
Across the water, Kiel is a German maritime port, popular for its canal strolls and desserts.
Up to 30 shore excursions are included in the sailing to enhance your connection with these magnificent destinations, but while onboard, you can look forward to fascinating insights into the exquisite craftsmanship of Fabergé.
Begin your luxury escape in Southampton
Seven Seas Voyager® offers a range of itineraries departing from Southampton, which makes it the perfect choice for UK-based travellers seeking to explore the marvels of northern Europe.
Connecting you with nine countries, and offering up to 91 all-inclusive excursions across Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany and Denmark, this two-week journey is the ideal introduction to the region – or an opportunity to reconnect with a favourite part of the world if it’s been a while since you’ve been back.
An ancient adventure from Greece to Israel
Can there be any more inspirational journey than a cruise connecting the ancient worlds of Greece and Israel? Seven Seas Voyager endeavours to find out, when she takes this 12-night voyage in October 2023.
Drawing together up to 58 excursions in Greece and Cyprus you’ll tap into the stories (both ancient and modern) of the lands that have given rise to monumental empires of military might and religious influence.
This is the sort of deep and meaningful adventure that stays with you for a lifetime.
Explore your dream destination on the Regent Seven Seas Cruises website, or order your free brochure to flick through the inspirational itineraries at your leisure.
