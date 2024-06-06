Cruise news / Chief art curator Mariangela Capuzzo on new ship, Silver Nova
Mariangela Capuzzo, Chief curator of Silver Nova. Credit: Silversea

Chief art curator Mariangela Capuzzo on new ship, Silver Nova

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Updated on:

Mariangela Capuzzo is the chief curator of Silversea’s newest ship Silver Nova. Here she describes how to create a timeless, sophisticated art collection

When did you start work as Silver Nova’s art curator?

My team and I come in after the architects and the designers have finished, so we have a clear understanding of the spaces to curate for and their function. This is typically around a year before the ship is delivered.

How do you source art for cruise ships?

After creating a curatorial direction – which is the narrative that we want the art to follow – we identify which type of artwork will work well in a space to create harmony or provoke a different way of looking at something.

Then we identify artists whose work will uplift the space, whose work is art for art’s sake – not commercial or decorative.

We aim for an eclectic collection – murals, sculpture, painting, collage, textiles, ceramics and bronzes.

After that, we create mood boards, contact the artists and present proposals to Silversea.

Silver Nova features a variety of artists onboard. Credit: Silversea

What kind of artists feature aboard Silver Nova?

We create collections for the travel industry, so why not showcase different cultures?

We create synergies between emerging, mid-career and established artists from 11 countries – that’s why we travel so much.

What are the challenges of sourcing art for a ship rather than a gallery

Creating a collection that copes with dramatic changes in temperature as well as abiding by safety regulations.

For example, artwork on walls can’t project more than one centimetre, to avoid guests injuring themselves, and it also needs to withstand people touching it.

Admire ceramic work by a Spanish artist in the Arts Café. Credit: Silversea

How is Silversea different from other cruise lines?

We curate for over 30 cruise ships, and I would say the main difference between Silversea and a line like Royal Caribbean International is that the art on board Royal Caribbean is made to entertain, whereas the art on board Silversea is made to educate.

Talk us through your favourite pieces on Silver Nova

The collection is inspired by earth, fire, water and air. We have some beautiful ceramic work by a Spanish artist in the Arts Café, and you can really see the Spanish influence from its colour palette and its surreal style.

Read more about Silversea
Interviews

Chief art curator Mariangela Capuzzo on new ship, Silver Nova
News

Edwina Lonsdale on what defines 'luxury' in luxury cruising
News

Edwina Lonsdale, managing director of Mundy Cruising, on the year that was
Interviews

A pinch of S.A.L.T: Food anthropologist Ilaria Edoardi on Silversea's food-focused programme
Ocean Cruising

Silversea’s New Bucket-List Expedition Cruises Are Perfect For 2021
Ocean Cruising

Silver Origin Review: Inside Silversea’s New Luxury Galapagos Ship
Ocean Cruising

Inside The Cruise Village’s New Luxury Booking Service – The Platinum Collection
Food & Drink

Cruise Chefs Reveal the Recipes Inspired by their Favourite Destinations
Food & Drink

The Ultimate Cocktail Recipe to Get You Through Lockdown is Revealed
News

Silversea Launches Special Solo Travel Offer this Valentine’s Day
View more articles

About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a cruise journalist who has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising.

Lucy is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

She works together with Kaye Holland to keep the World of Cruising website up to date with all the latest cruise news.

View Lucy's profile
Related Cruises
Photo

Singapore to Bangkok

  • 10 nights, departs on the 15 Feb 2025
  • Silversea Cruises, Silver Whisper
  • Singapore , Malacca , Phuket + 5 more

Vancouver to Seward (Anchorage

  • 7 nights, departs on the 04 Jul 2024
  • Silversea Cruises, Silver Nova
  • Vancouver, British Columbia, , Ketchikan, Alaska, + 5 more
From

Singapore to Cairns

  • 18 nights, departs on the 31 Oct 2024
  • Silversea Cruises, Silver Nova
  • Singapore, Singapore, Semarang, + 8 more
From

Athens to Athens

  • 7 nights, departs on the 24 Oct 2025
  • Silversea Cruises, Silver Whisper
  • Piraeus, Monemvasía, Katakolon, + 5 more
From

Lima to Valparaiso

  • 8 nights, departs on the 10 Nov 2024
  • Silversea Cruises, Silver Wind
  • Callao, Paracas, Arica, + 4 more
From
View more