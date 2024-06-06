Mariangela Capuzzo is the chief curator of Silversea’s newest ship Silver Nova. Here she describes how to create a timeless, sophisticated art collection

When did you start work as Silver Nova’s art curator?

My team and I come in after the architects and the designers have finished, so we have a clear understanding of the spaces to curate for and their function. This is typically around a year before the ship is delivered.

How do you source art for cruise ships?

After creating a curatorial direction – which is the narrative that we want the art to follow – we identify which type of artwork will work well in a space to create harmony or provoke a different way of looking at something.

Then we identify artists whose work will uplift the space, whose work is art for art’s sake – not commercial or decorative.

We aim for an eclectic collection – murals, sculpture, painting, collage, textiles, ceramics and bronzes.

After that, we create mood boards, contact the artists and present proposals to Silversea.