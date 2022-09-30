Menu

S.A.L.T is Silversea's immersive food and drink concept. CredIt: Silversea

A pinch of S.A.L.T: Food anthropologist Ilaria Edoardi on Silversea's food-focused programme S.A.L.T, an acronym for Sea and Land Taste, is a culture-and-food initiative that can be found on two Silversea ships, Silver Moon and Silver Dawn. Here the luxury cruise line’s Product Development Specialist for S.A.L.T, Ilaria Edoardi, explains all.



Standing for Sea and Land Taste, Silversea’s S.A.L.T programme – the brainchild of chief commercial officer Barbara Muckermann – is aimed at getting passengers to connect to other cultures through food by touching, tasting, and talking for the line understands that for many passengers, food isn’t just something you enjoy on a cruise holiday – it’s now a reason to go.



Food anthropologist, Ilaria Edoardi, took time out to talk us through Silversea’s tasty culinary programme of food, drinks, and hands-on education…



S.A.L.T Kitchen is the third-largest restaurant on the 596-passenger Silver Moon. Credit: Silversea

Tell us a little about S.A.L.T?

Sure. S.A.L.T – which stands for Sea And Land Taste – launched two years ago onboard Silver Moon, and the idea behind the programme is to learn about the regions the ship visits through food.



The programme has three strands or tiers if you like. The first is ​S.A.L.T. Kitchen – where you can choose from a menu specific to the port of the day or one from the wider region. Whichever menu you order off, the waiters don’t only describe the dishes, they embellish them with facts.



A similar concept is in play at S.A.L.T. Bar which offers local wines, beers, spirits, and cocktails. So, for example, if you’re on a Silversea cruise around the Caribbean, expect lots of rum while in the Mediterranean there’s the chance to try Grappa.



The second tier is S.A.L.T Lab – what I describe as a slick culinary school at sea. S.A.L.T offers small-group cooking classes but it’s more than this, you also get to learn about the culture of places you are travelling to.



Finally, there’s S.A.L.T ashore – excursions to touch and feel, and see the people behind the food. For instance, you get to meet the producers and see local ladies making fresh, homemade local pasta when in Italy etc.



The bottom line is that the S.A.L.T program is something that everyone can enjoy – it’s tailored to the level of immersion guests crave – you don’t have to be a food weirdo like me!



If you simply want to enjoy a meal made using local ingredients, you can do this at S.A.L.T Kitchen. If you want to deep dive into the cuisines and cultures of the destinations you are visiting and meet the people behind the food, then this is where S.A.L.T Lab and S.A.L.T Ashore come into their own. Essentially, you can experience S.A.L.T at the level you’d like.



How did your involvement in S.A.L.T come about?

S.A.L.T started with Adam Sachs, the former editor-in-chief of Saveur magazine, then Covid hit and everything stopped for a while.



When Silversea returned to service, they realised they needed someone to help Adam and approached me. They knew my background and that I am a real food nerd who would be able to help them develop the programme and roll it out.



So we all started working together and it’s been a great fit. Adam has the vision – he is the storyteller who keeps raising the bar – and I make it happen!



S.A.L.T. Lab is an intimate cooking venue where passengers get to re-create the local cuisine. Credit: Silversea

Have you always had a passion for food?

Yes, it’s always been there. My grandmother and mother were always cooking, so I spent my childhood in the kitchen. My mother had a restaurant and I was there literally a few months after being born – Mum would hand me over to the regulars while she worked!



When I was 18, I started becoming interested in chefs and keeping an eye on up-and-coming restaurants.



Silversea has created a programme of excursions, step forward S.A.L.T ashore, based around food, drink and the local culture. Credit: Silversea

Tell us a little bit about your journey into food anthropology?

A few years ago I decided I wanted to bring everything I had studied and learned and worked on under one umbrella.



So I took the decision to train in food anthropology in London, and graduated from SOAS with a master’s degree in Food Anthropology from the Department of Anthropology and Sociology. The course delved into why food is important, and our interest in food.



What has been the reaction of guests to S.A.L.T so far?

It’s been incredibly positive – after all food is something everyone loves wherever you go in the world.



Guests have really embraced every aspect of the programme but particularly the S.A.L.T Lab. It’s very intimate and you can have some fantastic conversations about the dishes and people and cultures behind them.



S.A.L.T. was born out of passengers' desire for a deeper engagement with local cultures. Credit: Silversea

Who is S.A.L.T tailored to/who do you think it appeals to?

Well, the programme is an absolute no-brainer for customers who are keen foodies. But it would also appeal to people who are keen to expand their culinary horizons, at their own pace, or those who would normally choose a land-based holiday over a cruise because they prefer to spend time in a destination in the evening.



S.A.L.T solves this conundrum as you can still go to a restaurant that extends the experience that you had ashore, and is focused on the destinations you’re visiting.



Added to this, I would recommend S.A.L.T to anyone who is looking to travel differently, to travel deeper and immerse themselves fully in a destination. Food is a great way to get under the skin of a country, while also enjoying some amazing cuisine and wine.

Thanks Ilaria! Silversea's S.A.L.T programme is currently available on Silver Moon and Silver Dawn, spanning the S.A.L.T Kitchen restaurant, S.A.L.T Bar, S.A.L.T Lab, (which offers culinary classes), and shore excursions.



Keen foodies will love Silversea's S.A.L.T. concept. Credit: Silversea