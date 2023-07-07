Edwina Lonsdale on what defines 'luxury' in luxury cruising

"I’m a man of simple tastes," said Oscar Wilde. "I’m always satisfied with the best." But what is ‘the best’ in cruising? In a year when so many luxury ships are launching, that’s an interesting question.



Seabourn boss Natalya Leahy has one answer: "Our guests say they cruise with us time and again because of what our team members do. We call it 'Seabourn Moments.’"



Silversea’s Barbara Muckermann puts it another way, describing her line as: "A luxury base camp, taking you to the world’s best places."



At Regent, quality is a matter of inclusions: amazing food at sea and on land, immersive shore excursions, grand hotel-style decor, air travel – none of it costing a penny on top of your fare.