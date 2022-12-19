Menu

Mundy Cruising’s managing director, Edwina Lonsdale, reflects on 2022.

Edwina Lonsdale, managing director of Mundy Cruising, on the year that was As 2022 draws to a close, Mundy Cruising's managing director reflects on another truly extraordinary year.

This time last year – and it seems hard to believe it really was just a year ago – we were feeling our way through Omicron, which we earnestly hope will be the last time Covid means ‘no travel’.



After a troubling December, we bounced into January, ready to go full steam ahead – but then the owners of Crystal Cruises filed for liquidation, closing down the world’s best luxury line. And then Russia invaded Ukraine, throwing the world financial and energy markets – not to mention that country and its people – into chaos.

And yet here we still are, planning trips, booking travel and updating our bucket lists. Why? Because for all our many difficulties, there is still so much to get excited about.



In 2022, cruising welcomed a whole fleet of new super-yachts, purpose-built expedition vessels and supersized resort ships. Highlights for 2023 will include the launch of more magnificent vessels from MSC, Virgin, Princess, NCL, Carnival, Silversea, Oceania, Regent, Seabourn and more.



Most exciting for luxury-lovers will be the launch of new line Explora Journeys, and the rebirth of Crystal.

MSC Group's new luxury brand is scheduled to launch its first ship, Explora I, in 2023. Credit: Explora Journeys

Meanwhile, itinerary planners have stepped up to replace St Petersburg on Baltic itineraries, creating some fascinating new port-intensive cultural journeys. Asia is re-opening, and many cruisers will enjoy long-delayed visits to Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.



Further afield, bucket-list destinations are key, with Antarctica, the Galapagos, the Pacific islands and the Arctic all in hot demand.

So whatever your dream destination, make that dream come true in 2023.

Edwina Lonsdale is MD of Mundy Cruising, specialists in luxury travel.

