Viking takes delivery of new Nile river ship

The luxury cruise line has taken delivery of its newest Nile River ship, Viking Sobek

The delivery ceremony for the 82-passenger vessel took place at the Massara shipyard in Cairo, Egypt.

Viking Sobek has 41 staterooms and is identical in design to sister ships Viking Osiris, Viking Aton and Viking Hathor with a “distinctive” square bow.

The new Nile ship will sail the line’s 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking, said: “We are proud to welcome Viking Sobek to our award-winning fleet. In our view, these identical sister ships are by far the most elegant vessels on the Nile.

“Egypt has always been a destination of great interest among our guests, and demand for these voyages continues to be strong. With the arrival of Viking Sobek, we look forward to introducing even more curious travellers to the country’s rich history and fascinating cultural treasures.”

Viking’s Nile River fleet also includes Viking Ra and MS Antares and there are plans to welcome four additional ships in the next two years: Viking Amun and Viking Thoth in 2025; and Viking Sekhmet and Viking Ptah in 2026, taking its fleet to 10 vessels in the region in 2026.

