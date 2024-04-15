The five-night, fully guided pre- or post-extension will allow guests to further immerse themselves in the rich traditions of the region, from the ancient city of Ulaanbaatar to the Gobi Desert.



The five-night, fully guided pre- or post-extension will allow guests to further immerse themselves in the rich traditions of the region, from the ancient city of Ulaanbaatar to the Gobi Desert. The Spirit of Mongolia and a variety of other pre and post extensions, including Hong Kong and Beijing, are available for Viking’s new China itineraries: Best of China, China Discovery, Classic China & the Coast and Wonders of China.



Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, said: “We were proud to announce our new China ocean voyages recently, and we are now pleased to offer guests our first experiences in Mongolia.



“Our guests are curious travellers who are interested in experiences that broaden their minds. With its geographic diversity and incredible history, Mongolia is an extraordinary destination making it a natural extension to our new China itineraries.”

