Cruise news / Viking announces new Mongolia extension for China voyages
Viking has unveiled its new Spirit of Mongolia extension programme. Credit: Viking

Viking announces new Mongolia extension for China voyages

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Viking is offering guests destination-focused experiences in Mongolia with its new Spirit of Mongolia extension programme

The five-night, fully guided pre- or post-extension will allow guests to further immerse themselves in the rich traditions of the region, from the ancient city of Ulaanbaatar to the Gobi Desert.

The five-night, fully guided pre- or post-extension will allow guests to further immerse themselves in the rich traditions of the region, from the ancient city of Ulaanbaatar to the Gobi Desert. The Spirit of Mongolia and a variety of other pre and post extensions, including Hong Kong and Beijing, are available for Viking’s new China itineraries: Best of China, China Discovery, Classic China & the Coast and Wonders of China.

Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, said: “We were proud to announce our new China ocean voyages recently, and we are now pleased to offer guests our first experiences in Mongolia.

“Our guests are curious travellers who are interested in experiences that broaden their minds. With its geographic diversity and incredible history, Mongolia is an extraordinary destination making it a natural extension to our new China itineraries.”

Most recent articles
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises
Photo

Eastern Seaboard Explorer

  • 12 nights, departs on the 24 Sep 2026
  • Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Mars
  • New York, New York, New York, New York, Boston, Massachusetts, + 10 more

Antarctic Explorer

  • 11 nights, departs on the 09 Jan 2026
  • Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Polaris
  • Ushuaia, , Antarctic Experience, + 9 more
From

Argentina & the Chilean Fjords

  • 12 nights, departs on the 27 Feb 2025
  • Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Polaris
  • Ushuaia, , Garibaldi Fjord, Alberto de Agostini National Park, + 10 more
From

Greenland, Iceland, Norway & Beyond

  • 28 nights, departs on the 03 Aug 2026
  • Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Vela
  • New York, New York, , Halifax, Nova Scotia, + 26 more
From

Scandinavia & the British Isles

  • 28 nights, departs on the 03 Jun 2026
  • Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Sky
  • London (Greenwich), London (Greenwich), Dover, + 26 more
From
View more