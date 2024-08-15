Following Viking’s discovery of a new penguin colony in Antarctica and its publication of a scientific paper in the journal Polar Research, its head of science Dr Damon Stanwell-Smith discusses the line’s latest scientific advance

Every Viking expedition is an opportunity for scientific research and discovery. Can you tell us more about your latest finding?

With scientific support from University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the J Craig Venter Institute, earlier this year the laboratory on board Viking Octantis was converted into an advanced scientific environment while the ship was in Antarctica.

This means visiting scientists contributing to the Genomics at Sea Programme (GASP) can now sequence phytoplankton DNA and research their genetic response to environmental change in real time – without months of delay transporting samples to a distant shoreside laboratory.

Viking will regularly host Scripps’ scientists on board this season in the Great Lakes of the US and Canada. Their findings will contribute to GASP and provide critical research for future expedition voyages.