Viking to add 10 river ships in Europe
Viking is expanding its European rivers fleet with 10 new vessels
Five of the new ships will be delivered in 2025, with the remaining half to be delivered in 2026. Eight of the new vessels will sail itineraries on the Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers, while two additional Viking Longships will join the fleet on the Seine River.
The order also includes one Viking Longship for the Seine River, which was announced in February 2023. Viking Longships, which comprise the vast majority of the line’s river fleet, can accommodate up to 190 passengers.
To mark the start of construction on all 10 ships, a keel laying ceremony was held at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany, where all Viking Longships have been built since their debut in 2012.
Chairman of Viking, Torstein Hagen, said: “Ever since we started Viking 26 years ago, our mission has been to help our guests explore the world in comfort. We focus on the destination, and we build elegant, innovative ships.
“We look forward to welcoming these new Longships to our European fleet and introducing The Viking Way of exploration to even more guests in the coming years.”
The announcement of 10 additional river ships is the latest milestone for the company. Last month the line celebrated the float out of its newest ocean ship, Viking Vela, which will debut in December 2024, and also announced a new ship – Viking Tonle – for the Mekong River in 2025.
