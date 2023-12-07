Viking to add 10 river ships in Europe

Five of the new ships will be delivered in 2025, with the remaining half to be delivered in 2026. Eight of the new vessels will sail itineraries on the Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers, while two additional Viking Longships will join the fleet on the Seine River.



The order also includes one Viking Longship for the Seine River, which was announced in February 2023. Viking Longships, which comprise the vast majority of the line’s river fleet, can accommodate up to 190 passengers.

To mark the start of construction on all 10 ships, a keel laying ceremony was held at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany, where all Viking Longships have been built since their debut in 2012.

