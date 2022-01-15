Credit: Virgin Voyages Sponsored by Virgin Voyages

How to stay fit on a cruise: Explore Virgin Voyages’ fitness and wellness offerings Virgin Voyages offers you the chance to reach your fitness goals while enjoying exploring new parts of the world - talk about killing two birds with one stone.

Let’s face it, going on a cruise isn’t exactly the most slimming activity for the waistline, but with Virgin Voyages’ plethora of fitness classes, equipment and wellness offerings, you can work out as much (or little) as you like. A new year brings new resolutions so try something different on a cruise in 2022 and come home feeling refreshed and healthy, courtesy of Virgin. The cruise line offers something for every fitness level, from The Runway, an outside running track where you can sprint or stroll without interruption, to a session in the B-complex’s ‘Bike & Burn’, where you can use the rowing, running and cycling machines. Discover the range of exercise and wellness opportunities that await with Virgin Voyages and plan out your exercise schedule onboard.

Related articles

Start your day at the running track Before you undergo the most important form of exercise onboard, lifting that delicious slice of cake to and from your mouth, check out The Runway. This running track is Virgin’s signature red in colour and offers you the chance to take it as fast, or slow, as you please. - READ MORE: How to save money on a cruise with Virgin Voyages - What’s more, the track is outdoors, so you can take in the fresh morning air and sights of a new destination all while exercising - no excuses to be bored with those spectacular views! The track circles the entire ship so you can be sure to get your sweat on – can you think of a place more perfect to finally run that 5k?

Pamper yourself at the Redemption Spa by visiting the sauna and steam room with Virgin Voyages. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Relax your muscles at the Redemption Spa Life is all about balance, so after your sprint (or jog) on the running track be sure to visit the Redemption Spa to pamper your mind and body. After all, what’s a holiday without a good dose of self-care? The Redemption Spa offers a range of massages to target every muscle group - even the ones you didn’t know existed. You can also visit the mud room, salt room or feel yourself be cleansed by the sauna and steam room in the Thermal Suite - you truly have your pick of the bunch. Come out of the spa feeling completely refreshed with a full-body seaweed wrap onboard or a hot stone massage which will leave you feeling serene for the rest of the day - courtesy of Virgin.

Virgin Voyages' Athletic Club is a great way to find new friends over sports or a healthy juice. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Have fun at The Athletic Club Who said exercise can’t be fun? The Athletic Club is a perfect way to spend the afternoon on a sea day with newfound friends. Hit the full-sized basketball court for a game and let your competitive spirit fly free, take part in a high-energy boxing class or simply tune into your inner child and try out the adult-sized see-saws. - READ MORE: Discover Mediterranean itineraries with Virgin Voyages - Feeling thirsty after a game of basketball? Not to worry as the Athletic Club features a dedicated bar, serving up a range of healthy juices (or a craft cocktail if you are feeling cheeky). Sit back and relax in one of the many seating areas and catch up with friends, after all, the Athletic Club is designed with the aesthetic of athletic social clubs of the past.

Take advantage of the plethora of fitness machines that Virgin Voyages offers. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Be strong at the B-Complex Do you struggle to find the motivation to work out alone? Then the wide range of free group fitness glasses in the B-Complex are a great option for you. What’s more, personal training sessions are on offer if you are looking for some one-on-one attention. Alternatively, go solo and hit the weights section to try out some core exercises. The yoga studio offers fitness classes, but also a place to practice yoga yourself and stretch out after your workouts. The B-Complex also provides plenty of calorie-burning machines in the ‘Bike & Burn’ section, which features running machines, rowers and a cycling studio offering spin classes. You can even get a fresh-pressed juice delivered straight to you post-workout. Enjoy a ginger-lemon-banana-kale-acai-tumeric-protein booster - is that enough super ingredients for you?

Rejuvenate and take in sea views at The Perch with Virgin Voyages. Credit: Virgin Voyages.

Tune in to your inner peace at The Perch After a hard day of pushing your body to the limit, head up to Deck 17, at the top of the ship, to find a serene outdoor space purely devoted to wellness. Enjoy the fresh sea air and focus on your breathing to truly relax and rejuvenate. Take in the amazing views of the expansive ocean and feel connected to your surroundings. - READ MORE: A look inside Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady cabins - In the evening you can watch the space transform into a social hub where you can gather to reflect on your competitive basketball game or meet new friends. Admire the sunset backdrop and indulge in a glass of champagne - go on, you’ve earned it.