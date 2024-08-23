Resilient Lady, the newest ship in Virgin Voyages’ award-winning fleet, has arrived in Portsmouth for her inaugural UK season

Following her sister ships, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, Resilient Lady has returned to Portsmouth International Port,where the brand launched in 2021.



From August to October, Resilient Lady will embark on three- to six-night roundtrip getaways, as well as a 12-night voyage to Barcelona. Ports of call include Amsterdam, Bruges, Lisbon, Bordeaux, Casablanca and Ibiza.

The adults-only line is also bringing back its Virgin Celebration Voyage. The sold out sailing sees Sir Richard Branson, Boy George and Virgin Galactic astronauts onboard for a series of exclusive events.

