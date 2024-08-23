Virgin Voyages returns to Portsmouth with its third ship, Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady, the newest ship in Virgin Voyages’ award-winning fleet, has arrived in Portsmouth for her inaugural UK season
Following her sister ships, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady, Resilient Lady has returned to Portsmouth International Port,where the brand launched in 2021.
From August to October, Resilient Lady will embark on three- to six-night roundtrip getaways, as well as a 12-night voyage to Barcelona. Ports of call include Amsterdam, Bruges, Lisbon, Bordeaux, Casablanca and Ibiza.
The adults-only line is also bringing back its Virgin Celebration Voyage. The sold out sailing sees Sir Richard Branson, Boy George and Virgin Galactic astronauts onboard for a series of exclusive events.
Shane Riley, Vice President of UK and International Sales at Virgin Voyages said: “We’re back in British waters once again, this time with a variety of short cultural stints and sunny adventure sailings to help sailors escape the British weather. We first set sail from Portsmouth on our maiden voyage back in 2021, so we’re delighted to return this September and October.”
Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council added: “We’re so pleased Virgin Voyages is coming back for a third time with the incredible Resilient Lady. We’re also proud to be the first – and only – port in the world to have welcomed all three Virgin Voyages ships.
“As a council-owned port this has huge economic significance for the city, and with our aim to be the first port of call for luxury, boutique and expedition cruise lines in the UK, we look forward to welcoming the award-winning cruise ship to her new home.”
