Cruise news / Virgin Voyages postpones its latest ship launch
Credit: Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages postpones its latest ship launch

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Virgin Voyages – the brand on a mission to 'disrupt' the cruise industry – will no longer be launching its third ship, Resilient Lady, this summer as a result of the current travel chaos.

It’s no secret that the travel industry is in trouble, as anyone trying to fight their way through an airport can attest. And it’s not only the aviation sector that is struggling: the chaos is also affecting cruise.

Virgin Voyages, Sir Richard Branson’s trendy, adults-only cruise line, has announced that it will delay the launch of its third ship, Resilient Lady, until spring 2023 due to “the global challenges the world is facing.

“This includes supply chain obstacles, a level of regional uncertainty for international travellers in countries in East Europe, crewing challenges based on government regulations and restrictive Covid entry requirements back into the US,” the brand explained.

- READ MORE: Virgin Voyages reveals name of fourth cruise ship -

Resilient Lady was scheduled to set sail from Athens this August, before spending its first winter in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Casinos feature on board all of Virgin Voyages' ships. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Find your ideal cruise

Search for the best Virgin Voyages' cruises

Search cruises

However the sister to Scarlett Lady and ​​Valiant Lady – both of which were successfully launched during the pandemic and are operating in the Caribbean and Mediterranean respectively – will now remain in Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa, getting on-board work completed.

Passengers (who are known as sailors) with bookings on Resilient Lady will be given a full refund within seven days or receive a 200 per cent credit towards a future cruise with Virgin Voyages. Anyone who opts for the future credit and re-books for 2022, will also be given the option of an additional complimentary voyage.

- READ MORE: How Virgin Voyages is busting cruise myths -

Tom McAlpin, CEO at Virgin Voyages, said: “As a new brand that is just getting started, we’ve accomplished so much this past year, and the future for us is exciting. The momentum that we’re seeing with Scarlet and Valiant Lady is incredible.

Food plays an important part on board Virgin Voyages’ ships. Credit: Virgin Voyages

“That is why we remain focused on delivering brilliant vacations, and this pause will ensure we will be ready to go on Resilient.”

- READ MORE: Explore Virgin Voyages’ fitness and wellness offerings -

The line’s fourth cruise ship,Brilliant Lady, is due to enter service in 2023. Earlier this year, Virgin Voyages also opened a new cruise terminal – a three-story, LEED Gold-certified building named Terminal V – ​​in Miami.

