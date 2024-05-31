Virgin Voyage’ fourth ship will spend its inaugural season sailing itineraries of up to 14 nights from New York, as well as Los Angeles and Seattle

Brilliant Lady will sail five voyages, ranging from five to 13 nights in length, from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal. The ship will visit Canada’s Quebec City, Maine, Charleston, Boston, Halifax and New Brunswick.



From October 2025 to April 2026, the 2,770-passenger will be based in Miami, offering 17 Caribbean sailings of between seven to 12 nights to ports including Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.



Following its Miami deployment, Brilliant Lady will reposition to Los Angeles where it will offer four cruises calling at Baja California, Puerto Vallarta and San Diego.

From May to September 2026, Brilliant Lady will homeport in Seattle and offer cruises to Alaska affording passengers the chance to see wildlife, including bald eagles, orca, seals, bears and humpback whales.

