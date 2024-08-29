Ambassador Ambition has been serving as a floating hotel throughout the Fringe Festival. Credit: Gillian Carmoodie

The rumour mill: What’s going on with Ambassador and Edinburgh? Eagle-eyed cruisegoers recently clocked that Ambassador Ambition departed from Edinburgh’s Port of Leith for a one-off sailing to Newcastle. Those same eagle-eyed cruisegoers have also expressed confusion regarding Ambassador’s future in Edinburgh – so let’s clear a few things up…



Ah, Edinburgh. Scotland’s capital remains famous for countless stately reasons; Sir Sean Connery, Greyfriars Bobby, jaw-dropping UNESCO World Heritage architecture, Rowling’s inspiration for Harry Potter, a haunted secret underground city – the list is endless. A bit like an SNP mandate.



Yet, of all the aspects Edinburgh proudly boasts, the Fringe Festival undoubtedly abides as the city’s most enduring attraction. Billy Connolly has called it “the best festival on earth”. Eddie Izzard started here. Rowan Atkinson, Alan Rickman, Robin Williams, Robbie Coltrane – they all made their name at the Fringe.



For three weeks in August, Edinburgh welcomes millions for a frenzy of art, culture, comedy and community spirit. Auld Reekie’s cobbled streets host the world’s biggest party, with scores of people traversing the globe to witness living history. More than three million tickets, 2500 performers and 288 venues come together to create festivity of the greatest calibre.



But there’s a problem. Edinburgh’s 136 hotels fill up before you can say "keep the heid."

Accommodation suffers from oversubscription and, as such, hotel chains and landlords push prices into the stratosphere to profit from demand. That’s where Ambassador’s Ambition provides a cheeky yet ingenious solution – and explains why the ship nestled itself recently into the Leith skyline, and consequently sailed out of Edinburgh on August 16 once the ‘hotel contract’ came to an end.



Such action has left confusion ringing across the forums. So, here’s what has been going on.



The Edinburgh Fringe Festival brings in millions of people, and they all need somewhere to stay... Credit: Edinburgh Fringe/Facebook

Ambassador Ambition at the Fringe



Despite status as a ‘new cruise line’, Ambassador boasts of a proud heritage when it boils down to humanitarian matters. Back in September 2022, Ambition docked on the banks of Glasgow’s River Clyde to house Ukrainian refugees as they fled from the Russian invasion. More than 1,100 displaced souls called Ambassador Ambition home for six months.



There’s also been a growing trend in cruise ships moonlighting as floating hotels, such as MSC Cruises' Poesia and Opera’s efforts during the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar. Put all that together and it’ll come as no surprise to discover that Ambition was chartered to provide accommodation and entertainment space throughout the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.



It certainly didn’t take long for Ambition to become nicknamed the 'Fringe ship.' First announced as a venue/luxury fringe hotel in April, plans were drawn up for the cruise ship to dock adjacent to Britannia within the historic Port of Leith. Courtesy of an enviable bus and tram network, it takes less than 15 minutes to travel from Leith Cruise Terminal to the heart of the action. This was the perfect recipe for success; providing stylish accommodation away from the city centre, where entertainment and onboard dining – all included in the cost – offered a level of exclusivity others couldn’t attain. Who wouldn’t want that?



How's this for a morning view? You don't get this from a hotel... Credit: Gillian Carmoodie

As it turns out, quite a number. Should you delve behind the headlines, a desperate scramble raged to fill Ambition’s 1,300-capacity. Hundreds of rooms were still available while the Fringe careered towards a climatic final stretch. At points, the ship was less than a third full.



As reported by The Scotsman newspaper, the venture failed to take off despite exclusive onboard performances and a free shuttle bus service into Edinburgh’s centre. Cabin costs were slashed, but it was too little, too late. Playbill – the American company behind the venture which contracted use of Ambition – has since admitted that it's made an eye-watering loss.



But, so what? Not everything catches on immediately, even when made of gold. The first Bond film didn’t make the top box office rankings when released in 1962, yet 007 has since taken over the world. Give the Fringe ship some time, and there’s a wealth of kudos and cash to be made. It’s also a great brand exercise for the cruise line.



Playbill recognises this and has already committed to bringing Ambition back. Maybe not next year, but certainly in the years thereafter. Watch this space. Each August will soon ensure that a purple funnel makes itself at home in the Port of Leith.

Playbill are ahead of the game by providing the Fringe with a floating hotel. Credit: Gillian Carmoodie

Has Ambassador abandoned Edinburgh?



So, where does that leave the relationship between Ambassador and dear old Edinburgh? For those seeking drama, look away now – because the relationship remains unchanged. Ambassador Cruise Line and the Scottish capital retain their intimate working relationship; regardless of the recent rumour mill.



The word on the street may currently revolve around Ambassador’s firm and forever departure from Auld Reekie’s main port, yet such sentiment is untrue. Ambition was there as Fringe accommodation as a one-off, it’s not the sour end of a business relationship. The ship usually operates out of elsewhere.



Those with ‘keyboard warrior’ in their job title successfully spread the notion that the cruise line and the Port of Leith have somehow fallen out. They’ve had a domestic, they are parting ways and Ambassador is off to live elsewhere – taking the crockery.



Once again, this is pure fiction. Ambassador does not typically sail out of Leith, and the recent sailing from Leith to Newcastle was purely to capitalise on navigating Ambition to her next itinerary point – where new passengers boarded for the first post-Fringe cruise.



After speaking with Ian Benjafield, head of communications at Ambassador Cruise Line, the company remains committed to inventories that include Edinburgh, but Leith remains a rare visit. It’s not a case of the cruise line, therefore, packing up and sassing out beyond the harbour walls. All crockery is safe.



To answer your next burning question: Ambassador commonly utilises the facilities in Rosyth (a subsequent Edinburgh-serviced port on the Forth estuary) when bound for the capital.



And, as expressed, the ship will be back for the Fringe in years to come. Has Ambassador abandoned Edinburgh? Not on your nelly. Cruise itineraries into the city will still occur, and Ambition will be back in Leith as the Fringe ship for (roughly) August 2026.

Spot the piper. Ambition has long been a frequent sight in Dundee. Credit: Forth Port Authority

Dundee: Ambassador’s main Scottish port



The main Scottish departure point for Ambassador is currently Dundee – the fourth-largest city in Scotland, and a cultural gem in Caledonian culture. To re-affirm and settle the rumour mill, Ian Benjafield sent World of Cruising documentation that outlined an exciting second season of cruises from the Dundonian port, with the first voyage of the season setting off on August 22.



How committed are they? Well, Ambassador has 10 sailings departing from Forth ports throughout the upcoming period. Having welcomed nearly 9,000 guests from the region onboard last year, it is anticipated that many thousands more will enjoy the convenience of departing from closer to home.



Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador, explained: “After a successful inaugural season, we’re very much looking forward to this year’s sailings from Forth Ports Dundee onboard our second lady of the sea, Ambition. Demand for sailings from the region has been very strong”.



Well, of course it has. As the stereotype goes (and I can get away with this, being from Edinburgh), Scots love a deal. We all do, and Ambassador provides plenty of them – regardless of whether Dundee or Edinburgh is the first port of call. Rest assured, Ambassador isn't walking away from any of its Scottish destinations anytime soon. Let alone Auld Reekie. As for the Fringe, we'd heartily encourage you to try that, too. The 'Fringe Ship' should be at your service if attending in 2026 – you heard it here first!

The sun hasn't set on Ambassador's Edinburgh ventures. Ambition will return... Credit: Gillian Carmoodie

Special thanks to Gillian Carmoodie for her photographic contributions. Further thanks to Samantha Prendeville for her assistance with this news item.

