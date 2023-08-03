The no-fly cruise line has launched a brand-new referral scheme, with both the referrer and the referred able to enjoy up to £250 of onboard credit

Passengers can now claim up to £250 of onboard credit per cabin for each friend they refer who has never sailed with Ambassador before, and they can claim the same amount as well. With nine out of ten guests saying they would recommend a sailing with Ambassador, the company would like to thank each guest who has shared their Ambassador moments with loved ones and recommended the brand to their friends. The scheme was launched earlier this week on International Friendship Day – a day celebrating friendship around the world – as a way for Ambassador to thank each guest who has shared their ‘Ambassador moments’ with loved ones and recommended the brand to their friends.

When the referred friend books for the first time, both the referrer and new guest will receive:

£50 onboard credit (when booking a 7-14 night sailing)

£100 onboard credit (when booking a 15-30 night sailing)

£150 onboard credit (when booking a 31-50 night sailing)

£250 onboard credit (when booking a 50+ night sailing)

The scheme can be combined with the other commercial offers run by Ambassador throughout the year and there is no limit to the number of friends that can be referred within a 12-month period.



If the referrer refers multiple friends on multiple different bookings, the onboard credit can be spread across separate bookings or combined into one booking.



Guests can refer a friend online via the online form, or by quoting ‘Refer a Friend’ to guest services (for existing bookings) or reservations (for new bookings).