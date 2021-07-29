Cruising in the Caribbean among top UK bucket list experiences
Caribbean cruise holidays are lusted after by countless Britons. Sailing among the gorgeous islands is among the nation's top 20 UK bucket list experiences.
Caribbean cruises are on the wish list of many in the UK, new research has revealed.
Sailing around the popular holiday destination came 14th in the top 20 travel bucket list experiences of the nation in a recent survey.
Number one activity is seeing the northern lights followed by going to Walt Disney World in Florida.
Climbing to the top of the Eiffel Tower, visiting Pompeii and driving Route 66 completed the top five.
Cruising in the Caribbean among top UK bucket list experiences
Latest travel advice for cruises after international sailings get green light
Cruise holidays are back - international cruising will resume in August as ban lifts
Fred. Olsen announces 101-night world cruise for 2024
Princess Cruises announces new 12-night Canary Islands cruise
Why should you choose a river cruise over an ocean cruise? We ask the experts
Win a 7-night ‘Jewels of the Dalmatian Coast’ cruise for two, worth £3,298 with Riviera Travel
Saga's Spirit of Adventure sails inaugural cruise - what's inside the ship, from cabins to dining?
Celebrity Cruises new ship Celebrity Beyond - what you can expect onboard
'Get your case out and go' Olympic gold-medallist Tessa Sanderson on returning to cruising
Also among the UK's top 20 bucket list experiences is going on safari in Africa, visiting a casino in Las Vegas, crossing the Golden Gate Bridge, swimming with dolphins and travelling on the Orient Express.
Seeing Mount Fuji, walking along the Great Wall of China, island hopping in Greece and seeing a bear in Canada also featured.
Many of those quizzed would also like to swim in the Blue Lagoon in Iceland, stay in an overwater bungalow in the Maldives, and admire the views from the Empire State Building in New York.
The research was carried out by cruise line Royal Caribbean.
It revealed the ultimate holiday bucket list for 2021 and beyond spanned 16,357 miles, took 11 years to complete and cost a total of £35,790.
In potentially bad news for the nation's bank account, half of UK holidaymakers admit that their itinerary is "increasing all the time" and 70 percent are concerned that they won’t ever complete it all.
When adding a dream destination to their bucket list, UK holidaymakers are keen to ensure it has amazing landscapes, a range of activities and excursions, opportunities to explore different cultures and delicious food, the findings showed.
What's more, just under half of UK holidaymakers consider ticking off activities and experiences on their travel list as one of their biggest life goals.
Consequently, 56 percent said they always take into consideration how they can live out their bucket list when booking a holiday.
- BOOK NOW: Find your next dream cruise holiday with our Cruise Finder -
The UK’s top 20 travel bucket list experiences
1. See the northern lights
2. Go to Walt Disney World in Florida
3. Make it to the top of the Eiffel Tower
4. Visit Pompeii
5. Drive Route 66
6. Go on safari in Africa
7. Go to a casino in Las Vegas
8. Cross the Golden Gate Bridge
9. Swim with dolphins
10. Travel on the Orient Express
11. Go island hopping in Greece
12. Pay your respects at Auschwitz
13. Climb the Empire State Building
14. Cruising in the Caribbean
15. Hike the Great Wall of China
16. Swim in the Blue Lagoon in Iceland
17. See Mount Fuji in Japan
18. Rail trip around Europe
19. See a bear in Canada
20. Stay at an over-water bungalow in the Maldives
The UK’s top 20 travel bucket list destinations
1. Australia
2. Canada
3. Alaska
4. Barbados
5. The Bahamas
6. New Zealand
7. Italy
8. Iceland
9. Japan
10. Brazil
11. Greece and the Greek Isles
12. North America (not including Alaska)
13. Thailand
14. Antigua
15. Norway
16. Bermuda
17. Portugal
18. Singapore
19. China
20. Cyprus
Caribbean
From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate…Read more
France
J'aime la France – the country of fine cheese, finer wine, patisseries, chateaus, the City…Read more
Australia
Endless golden beaches stretching as far as the eye can see, a spectacular rugged outback, and a…Read more
4 Night Western Caribbean Cruise
- 4 nights, departs on the 23 Sept 2021
- Royal Caribbean International, Brilliance of the Seas
- Tampa, Florida, Cozumel, Tampa, Florida + 0 more
Bahamas from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Fl
- 4 nights, departs on the 23 Sept 2021
- Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Magic
- Port Canaveral, Florida, Nassau, Half Moon Cay, + 1 more
Luxury Bermuda Escape
- 7 nights, departs on the 24 Sept 2021
- Crystal Cruises, Crystal Symphony
- New York, New York, Kings Wharf, Kings Wharf, + 2 more
United States, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Mexico, Bahamas
- 7 nights, departs on the 25 Sept 2021
- MSC Cruises, MSC Meraviglia
- Miami, Florida, Ocean Cay, MSC Marine Reserve, Costa Maya, + 3 more
8 Night Southern Caribbean Cruise
- 8 nights, departs on the 25 Sept 2021
- Royal Caribbean International, Odyssey of the Seas
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Labadee, Oranjestad, + 2 more