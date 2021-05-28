Holland America Line issues important update about Mediterranean cruises 2021
Holland America Line has announced that cruise ship Eurodam will extend its Mediterranean sailing season this autumn after a summer of cruising around Greece.
Holland America Line cruises on Eurodam will be taking over the previously scheduled cruises of ship Westerdam.
Eurodam's extended Mediterranean cruise season will last from September 12 until October 30.
The ship will offer five 12-day itineraries from Italy, Greece or Spain.
These include: roundtrip from Venice, Italy; between Venice and Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Venice and Barcelona, Spain; or from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Bookings for these cruises will open Thursday, May 27.
Holland American Line guest needn't worry about taking any action in light of the update - passengers booked on Westerdam cruises will be automatically rebooked onto Eurodam.
Their cruise will take place on the same departure date as before and they will stay in a comparable stateroom.
As a Signature Class vessel, Eurodam has a slightly larger capacity and will be able to accommodate all Westerdam guests.
Eurodam will recommence cruising in the Mediterranean from August 15.
She will offer three seven-day departures roundtrip from Piraeus and one seven-day cruise from Piraeus to Venice.
Full list of 12-day Mediterranean cruise itineraries on Eurodam
• September 12: Venice; Zadar and Hvar, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; Argostólion, Crete, Rhodes (overnight), Marmaris, Mykonos and Piraeus (overnight), Greece.
• September 24: Piraeus; Istanbul (overnight) and Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Sarandë, Albania; Dubrovnik, Korcula and Rijeka, Croatia; Koper, Slovenia; Venice (overnight).
• October 6: Venice; Katakolon (Olympia), Piraeus, Rhodes (overnight), Santorini and Crete, Greece; Kotor; Korcula; Venice (overnight).
• October 18: Venice (overnight); Dubrovnik; Kotor; Corfu and Katakolon, Greece; Naples, Civitavecchia (Rome), and Livorno (Pisa/Florence), Italy; Cannes and Marseille (Provence), France; Barcelona.
• October 30: Barcelona, Cartagena, Malaga (Granada) and Cadiz (Seville), Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Funchal and Ponta Delgada, Madeira; Fort Lauderdale.
If Holland America Line guests fancy a longer cruise, the above 12-day cruises can be combined to form an epic 24-day Collectors’ Voyage that offers an in-depth exploration of the region.
These Mediterranean itineraries are designed to offer non-repeating ports on back-to-back itineraries to enable guests to visit more ports and more countries on one extended voyage.
Booking a Collectors’ Voyage represents a significant saving off booking the two itineraries separately.
It's important to be aware that these 2021 Holland America Line cruises to the Mediterranean are only available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine.
They need to have been jabbed at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination.
Guests will also be required to comply with all health and safety protocols in place at the time of departure for travel to and from the ship, as well as all onboard protocols and procedures for visiting ports
So, what's next for Eurodam after this Mediterranean season?
Eurodam will cross the Atlantic and is expected to begin its scheduled Caribbean season of cruises roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.
From November 2021 through March 2022, guests can embark on seven-, 10- and 11-day itineraries that explore the eastern, southern and tropical Caribbean, as well as partial Panama Canal cruises that spend a day on Gatun Lake.
