The Seattle-based line has altered its 2026 world cruise to avoid sailing through the Red Sea

Departing from Fort Lauderdale on January 4, 2026 onboard Volendam, the revised itinerary will now visit 51 ports in 23 countries and territories and span five continents.

Rather than sailing through the Red Sea and visiting Safaga and Alexandria in Egypt, the voyage will take in ports in East and Southeast Asia, Central America, destinations in the US and a transit of the Panama Canal.

The changes will affect the last 54 days of the voyage, which will increase from 132 to 133 days due to a crossing of the International Dateline.

