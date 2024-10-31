Cruise news / Holland America Line adjusts 2026 world cruise to avoid Red Sea

Holland America Line adjusts 2026 world cruise to avoid Red Sea

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The Seattle-based line has altered its 2026 world cruise to avoid sailing through the Red Sea

Departing from Fort Lauderdale on January 4, 2026 onboard Volendam, the revised itinerary will now visit 51 ports in 23 countries and territories and span five continents.

Rather than sailing through the Red Sea and visiting Safaga and Alexandria in Egypt, the voyage will take in ports in East and Southeast Asia, Central America, destinations in the US and a transit of the Panama Canal.

The changes will affect the last 54 days of the voyage, which will increase from 132 to 133 days due to a crossing of the International Dateline.

Prices for the grand voyage start from £24,199 per person. From November 13, guests will be able to book 21- to 55-day segments featuring the new portion of the itinerary.

Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line, said: “We know immersive experiences in exciting destinations are always a main draw for those choosing a world cruise.

“The dozen ports we’ve added in Asia will bring that part of the world to life for our guests. From exploring the emerald waters of Halong Bay or snorkelling in Nha Trang, to overnight stays in Hong Kong, Nagasaki and Tokyo, the deep exploration of the region provides guests the opportunity to take in the culture and natural beauty of Asia as part of their world cruise.”

Most recent articles
News

Holland America Line adjusts 2026 world cruise to avoid Red Sea
News

Virgin Voyages announces inaugural Alaska sailings
News

Loose Women’s Judi Love to front new show on luxury yacht
News

New reality TV show to be filmed on Virgin Voyages ship
News

Regent Seven Seas Cruises partners with Aston Martin Newcastle
News

TUI River Cruises reveals new venues onboard TUI Al Horeya
News

Cruise Croatia to add newbuild ship to fleet in 2025
News

TUI River Cruises announces new European ship
News

Azamara returns to Alaska for summer 2026
News

Holland America Line expands Canada and New England season for 2026
View more articles

About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
Related Cruises

14-Day Berlin Oktoberfest & Scandinavian Capitals

  • 14 nights, departs on the 13 Sep 2026
  • Holland America Line, Rotterdam
  • + 9 more

7-Day Norwegian Fjords With Copenhagen

  • 7 nights, departs on the 26 Apr 2026
  • Holland America Line, Rotterdam
  • Rotterdam, Copenhagen, Oslo, + 3 more

14-Day Mexican Riviera & Baja Peninsula Holiday

  • 14 nights, departs on the 20 Dec 2025
  • Holland America Line, Nieuw Amsterdam
  • San Diego, California, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, + 6 more

14-Day Alaska Roundtrip Collectors' Voyage

  • 14 nights, departs on the 11 May 2025
  • Holland America Line, Noordam
  • Vancouver, British Columbia, Ketchikan, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 10 more

7-Day Alaska Inside Passage

  • 7 nights, departs on the 02 Jul 2025
  • Holland America Line, Zaandam
  • Vancouver, British Columbia, Tracy Arm, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 4 more
View more