Holland America Line adjusts 2026 world cruise to avoid Red Sea
The Seattle-based line has altered its 2026 world cruise to avoid sailing through the Red Sea
Departing from Fort Lauderdale on January 4, 2026 onboard Volendam, the revised itinerary will now visit 51 ports in 23 countries and territories and span five continents.
Rather than sailing through the Red Sea and visiting Safaga and Alexandria in Egypt, the voyage will take in ports in East and Southeast Asia, Central America, destinations in the US and a transit of the Panama Canal.
The changes will affect the last 54 days of the voyage, which will increase from 132 to 133 days due to a crossing of the International Dateline.
Prices for the grand voyage start from £24,199 per person. From November 13, guests will be able to book 21- to 55-day segments featuring the new portion of the itinerary.
Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line, said: “We know immersive experiences in exciting destinations are always a main draw for those choosing a world cruise.
“The dozen ports we’ve added in Asia will bring that part of the world to life for our guests. From exploring the emerald waters of Halong Bay or snorkelling in Nha Trang, to overnight stays in Hong Kong, Nagasaki and Tokyo, the deep exploration of the region provides guests the opportunity to take in the culture and natural beauty of Asia as part of their world cruise.”