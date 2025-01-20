Cruise news / Holland America Line announces limited time £25 deposit offer

Holland America Line announces limited time £25 deposit offer

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

The Seattle-based line has launched a new limited-time low deposit

Available until this Friday (January 24), the offer covers more than 500  sailings between summer 2025 and spring 2026.


The wider ‘Start Your Journey Sale’ campaign runs until February 28, 2025. Passengers booking applicable voyages with the company’s ‘Have it All’ premium package will receive a free cabin upgrade in select categories, reduced fares, and lower rates for children aged 18 and under travelling as the third and fourth guests. 

The offer is valid for bookings on more than 800 cruises departing from April 2025 to April 2026.

Those who book by January 31 will also receive up to $400 per cabin onboard spending money.

Karen Farndell, HAL’s UK & Ireland sales and marketing director, said: “Adding this additional benefit to our 2025 campaign provides yet another reason for guests to strike while the iron is hot and book their next cruise with Holland America Line. 

“It is also perfectly timed to help sweep away any January blues during Blue Monday.”

