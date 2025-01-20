Available until this Friday (January 24), the offer covers more than 500 sailings between summer 2025 and spring 2026.



The wider ‘Start Your Journey Sale’ campaign runs until February 28, 2025. Passengers booking applicable voyages with the company’s ‘Have it All’ premium package will receive a free cabin upgrade in select categories, reduced fares, and lower rates for children aged 18 and under travelling as the third and fourth guests.

The offer is valid for bookings on more than 800 cruises departing from April 2025 to April 2026.

Those who book by January 31 will also receive up to $400 per cabin onboard spending money.