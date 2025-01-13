From January to March 2027, Noordam will sail a variety of 14-day Australia and New Zealand itineraries between Auckland and Sydney, each calling at eight ports including Milford Sound and Fiordland National Park, with prices from £2,669 per person. The Vista class ship will also sail three Legendary Voyages – a 34-day Legendary South Pacific Crossing from Seattle to Sydney in October 2026, a 35-day Legendary Australia Circumnavigation in November 2026, and a 29-day Legendary South Pacific Crossing from Sydney to Seattle in March 2027.

Itineraries include a 14-day ‘Far East Discovery’ cruises between Hong Kong and Singapore; a 14-day Philippines, Taiwan and Japan option, departing from Hong Kong; 13- and 14-day ‘Circle Japan’; and a 14-day ‘Japan and South Korea Discovery’ itinerary. Fares start from £2,389 per person.



On January 3, 2027, the ship will depart on a 28-day ‘Legendary Coral Triangle & Great Barrier Reef’ cruise, sailing to the Philippines, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Australia, roundtrip from Singapore. This will visit the Coral Triangle and include an overnight call in Bali with prices starting from £5,409 per person.

Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line's vice president of revenue planning and analytics, said: “We know that the majority of our guests traveling to Asia want cruises that are 14 days or longer, allowing them to more authentically connect with the destination.



“These carefully curated cruises provide the opportunity to do just that both on board and ashore. On the ship, they’ll experience culinary delights like Peking duck and South Korean street food. And tours ashore can provide a tailored experience for each guest depending on what they want to experience. Those looking for something truly special can spend two–three days on land exploring Thailand’s Ayutthaya City, Cambodia’s Angkor and other UNESCO World Heritage sites.”