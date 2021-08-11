Credit: HAL

Holland America Line's Eurodam begins Greece cruises - what's onboard the ship? Holland America Line cruise ship Eurodam today begins sailing around Greece as holidays get back into full swing. What can you expect onboard the ship?

Eurodam is Holland America Line’s first Signature-class ship and has plenty to shout about. The cruise ship has today begun sailing around Greece, whisking guests off to idyllic Greek islands and all manner of ancient wonders. While the action-packed itineraries will ensure travellers get their fix of adventure and culture on land, Eurodam itself is well worth an explore. This is what you can expect on the ship when it comes to dining, cabins and entertainment.

Eurodam cabins Eurodam offers a range of cabins spanning from cosy Inside rooms right up to the vast and luxurious Pinnacle Suite. Inside Inside cabins are approximately 141-284 sq.ft. Inside: Two lower beds convertible to one queen-size bed, premium massage shower heads and a host of amenities. Large Inside: As above with more space. Spa Inside: As above but featuring spa amenities such as yoga mats and access to spa treatments from the Greenhouse Spa & Salon. Ocean View Ocean View cabins are approximately 169-267 sq.ft. Ocean View: Expansive staterooms including two lower beds convertible to one queen-size bed, premium massage shower heads, amenities and an ocean view. Spa Ocean View: As above with spa amenities such as yoga mats and exclusive spa treatments from the nearby Greenhouse Spa and Salon. Partial Sea View: As above but featuring a partial sea view. Fully Obstructed View: As above but the view is fully obstructed.

Neptune Suite features a large sitting area with a mini-bar and refrigerator. Credit: HAL

Verandah Verandah cabins are approximately 213-379 sq. ft. including the verandah. Verandah: These staterooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a private verandah. There's a sitting area, two lower beds convertible to one queen-size bed, and a bathtub with premium massage showerheads. Spa Verandah: As above featuring spa amenities such as yoga mats and access to spa treatments from the Greenhouse Spa & Salon. Signature Suite Signature Suites are approximately 273–456 sq.ft. including the verandah. Signature Suite: These large, comfortable suites feature a spacious sitting area with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a private verandah, two lower beds convertible to one queen-size bed and one sofa bed for one person. The bathroom includes a dual-sink vanity, full-size whirlpool bath and shower, and an additional shower stall. Signature Spa Suite: As above but featuring spa amenities such as yoga mats and access to spa treatments from the Greenhouse Spa & Salon. - READ MORE: Discover sun-drenched Greek islands & historical intrigue with Holland America Line this summer - Neptune Suite Approximately 506–590 sq.ft. including the verandah, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a private verandah. It features a large sitting area with a mini-bar and refrigerator, and two lower beds convertible to one king-size bed plus a separate dressing room. There's also a sofa bed, suitable for two people. The bathroom comes with a dual-sink vanity, full-size whirlpool bath and shower, plus an additional shower stall. Amenities include use of the exclusive Neptune Lounge, a private concierge and an array of complimentary services. Pinnacle Suite Approximately 1,357 sq.ft. including the verandah. These suites include a living room, dining room, pantry with microwave and refrigerator, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a private verandah with whirlpool. The bedroom features a king-size bed, plus a separate dressing room and the bath includes an oversize whirlpool bath and shower as well as an additional shower stall. There's also a sofa bed, suitable for two people, and a guest toilet. Amenities include a private stereo system, use of the exclusive Neptune Lounge, private concierge and an array of complimentary services.

Tamarind serves Southeast Asian, Chinese and Japanese food. Credit: HAL

Eurodam dining There's plenty to eat and drink onboard Eurodam, with a wide variety of restaurants on offer. This is what you can expect: The Dining Room: Flagship dining experience serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Canaletto: Italian restaurant serving authentic cuisine. Additional cost. Dive-In: A casual poolside grill serving hot dogs, burgers, fries and more. Explorations Cafe: Relaxing cafe with views serving handcrafted espresso drinks during the day and cocktails at night. Additional cost. - READ MORE: Full list of 12-day Mediterranean cruise itineraries on Eurodam - Lido Market: Casual modern marketplace offering a wide range of options at all times of day. Nami Sushi: Offers sushi and Asian spirits. Additional Cost. New York Pizza: Poolside pizzeria serving Italian salads and pizzaz. Pinnacle Grill: Steakhouse serving steaks, seafood and wine. Additional cost. Tamarind: Restaurant serving Southeast Asian, Chinese and Japanese food. Additional cost. Rudi's Sel de Mer: Brasserie offering a modern twist on classic French dishes and seafood. Additional cost.

Club HAL is a kids club for youngsters between three and 17-years-old. Credit: HAL

Eurodam entertainment From music and live shows to spa pampering and cultural enrichment, there's something to keep everyone entertained onboard Eurodam. This is what you can enjoy: Lincoln Centre Stage: Showcasing chamber music from classical to contemporary. B.B. King's Blues Club: Band bringing the best of Memphis R&B to sea. BBC Earth in Concert: Guests will be taken closer to the natural world through concerts and films. - READ MORE: How Holland America Line caters for all the family - Billboard Onboard: Pianist playing hits you know and love. Explorations Central: Local insights, activities and encounters. World Stage: Innovative cruise ship shows plus a two-storey LED screen. Greenhouse Spa and Salon: Spa offering massages and other treatments. Additional Cost. Casino Action: Casino offering games for all levels. Additional Cost. Club HAL: Kids club for youngsters between three and 17-years-old. Port to Table: Live cooking demonstrations, food & wine tastings and fine dining events.