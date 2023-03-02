Let Holland America Line entertain you…
Experience the best in cruise ship entertainment with Holland America Line
There’s little chance of getting bored or struggling for things to do on a Holland America Line (HAL) ship. Across the cruise line’s fleet of 11 ships, there’s everything from live music to lectures to keep all ages happy, and we’ve rounded up the most fun to be had.
B.B. King's Blues Club
Head to B.B. King's Blues Club – found on board Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, Nieuw Amsterdam, and Rotterdam – to be treated to the greatest blues, rock, and soul music direct from Beale Street. It is definitely one of the best blues venues on the planet, so be sure to put it on your schedule when you are at sea.
Rolling Stone Lounge
Want to let your hair down to some of the greatest songs of all time? In the Rolling Stone Lounge – a partnership with the definitive worldwide music magazine’s that's found onboard Zuiderdam, Oosterdam, Westerdam, and Noordam – you can do just that. This is the place to go for banging tunes from every genre: Latin pop, indie rock, modern country, reggae, R&B, hip-hop, and more are all covered. We’ll see you there.
Lincoln Center Stage
If you know your Mozart from your Mendelssohn, then look to the Lincoln Center Stage – one of the most coveted stages at sea for classical virtuosos who perform familiar classics and twists on contemporary favourites. Make no mistake: HAL’s Lincoln Center Stage, which represents an exclusive partnership with the Lincoln Center, is a venue that is, erm, too hot to Handel.
Step One Dance Company
HAL’s ships are readying themselves for a new thundering of dancing shoes in 2023. Step One Dance Company, a six-person contemporary dance touring unit, will be performing two distinct shows on select ships featuring flesh flavours and super-charged choreography. Expect a dance extravagansa that everyone can enjoy.
Find your ideal cruise
World Stage
At HAL’s World Stage – found on a cornucopia of cruise ships including Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Rotterdam, Volendam, Westerdam, Zaandam, and Zuiderdam – you’ll be able to hear experts from different fields share their insights and perspectives. Alongside special-interest lecturers, you’ll also be able to listen to destination lecturers who will give you the low-down on the ship's itinerary and anything else pertaining to the cruise line that you happen to be curious about.
Casino action
If lady luck is on your side, then – when the ship is at sea – make your way to the casino where you’ll find a wide array of gaming options from slot machines to poker. Whether you prefer slot machines or want to try your hand at blackjack or poker, HAL’s knowledgeable dealers and staff are available to provide complimentary instruction. Our top tip: enjoy the experience!
Movies on board
Movies more your bag? We hear you. Here at World of Cruising, we’re big fans of cosying up in a state-of-the-art movie theatre and getting a film fix. On HAL’s Volendam and Zanndam ships, there is something for everyone from recent releases to perennially popular classics. You can also watch movies in your stateroom or suite.
Elsewhere aboard Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, and Rotterdam, you can sit beneath the stars by the lido pool and, again, enjoy classics from any decade or indulge in this year's biggest hits.
Cantaré
For 2023, HAL welcomes the return of Cantaré, a male, pop vocal group that performs intricate harmonies. Appearing on select ships, they are sure to light up the stage with not one but two concerts. ‘I'm Your Man’ features songs by some of the most popular male artists of all time, while ‘Classics’ covers timeless songs from every era.
Of course, that’s just a little snippet of the entertainment options found onboard HAL ships. For the full low-down, click here.
7-Day Eastern Caribbean
- 7 nights, departs on the 20 Dec 2023
- Holland America Line, Eurodam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Grand Turk Island, San Juan (Puerto Rico), + 3 more
7-Day Glacier Discovery Southbound
- 7 nights, departs on the 20 Aug 2023
- Holland America Line, Nieuw Amsterdam
- Whittier, Hubbard Glacier, Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska, + 4 more
7-Day Glacier Discovery Northbound
- 7 nights, departs on the 28 Jul 2024
- Holland America Line, Nieuw Amsterdam
- Vancouver, British Columbia, Ketchikan, Alaska, Juneau, Alaska, + 4 more
21-Day Southern Caribbean Seafarer / Wayfarer
- 21 nights, departs on the 29 Nov 2023
- Holland America Line, Eurodam
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Half Moon Cay, Ocho Rios, + 13 more
17-Day Circle Hawaii
- 17 nights, departs on the 07 Oct 2023
- Holland America Line, Koningsdam
- Vancouver, British Columbia, Victoria, British Columbia, Lihue, Kauai Island, Hawaii, + 5 more