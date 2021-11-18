Credit: Oceania Cruises Sponsored by Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises: Discover the innovative new experiences onboard Vista

Oceania Cruises is setting a new standard for luxury spaces, with its latest cruise ship Vista, set to launch in April 2023, featuring a host of lavish experiences onboard. Get ready to discover grandeur around every corner, with spaces suitable for every activity and mood. Vista features a host of creative experiences including the Artist Loft, where you can set your inner painter free, and The Culinary Centre and restaurant, where you’ll learn from experienced chefs, create your own epicurean delights and savour the chance to taste delicious dishes - perfect activities for sea days. In the ship’s contemporary spaces, such as the relaxing library and modern LYNC Digital Centre, you can expand your knowledge of the world. Oceania Cruises ensures that you will come away from your cruise feeling enriched in every sense. Discover the full glory of the onboard experiences which await guests onboard Vista.

Discover the stylish library onboard Vista Gaze out of the glass-walled library before getting stuck into a captivating bestselling novel in the library. Exclusively styled in Ralph Lauren Home, it is a sanctuary for everyone to enjoy as guests can admire extraordinary seascapes from its vantage point atop the ship on deck 15, it is the perfect place to escape to after a busy port of call. - READ MORE: Oceania Cruises: Inside the new health-focused kitchen and spa onboard Vista - Polished nickel sconces and chandeliers provide the perfect ambient lighting alongside the classic sepia equestrian prints which adorn the walls. If reading isn’t for you, you can still enjoy the library’s space by appreciating the unrivalled indulgence of simply watching the world float by. A home away from home, the library is designed with style and comfort in mind - essential when letting a good book whisk you away.

Learn the art of cooking in the Culinary Centre & Culinary Center Dining Room Passionate chef instructors are ready to help you dive into the world of cooking onboard Vista in the Culinary Center. Listen to your instructor’s enlightening perspectives on worldwide destinations through the lense of food and wine while sailing through some of the very destinations the cuisine originates from. These hands-on cooking classes allow you to learn new culinary skills, which you can show off to your friends at home during your next dinner party! Adjacent to the Culinary Center teaching kitchen, the new Culinary Center Dining Room is where you can take this epicurean experience to the next level by tasting the delicious location-inspired cuisine. With the expansive windows providing a stunning view of the locale that inspired the cuisine, you can truly feel connected to the locations visited.

Create works of art in the Artist Loft Unleash your inner artist and create a keepsake of your travels in the Artist Loft, where talented artists-in-residence offer step-by-step instruction in the visual arts. Gather artistic inspiration from the wall of windows which opens onto seascapes and try your hand at oil painting, watercolour, collage or photography. - READ MORE: Oceania Cruises: Inside Vista’s inaugural season, with visits to Rome and Barcelona - Create the perfect memento of your voyage onboard Vista in the Artist Loft by ensuring you take advantage of this unique opportunity. The loft allows your talent in the arts to blossom - with your creations making the perfect present for a loved one or art piece to hang over your fireplace at home.

Be entertained in Vista Lounge Let Vista entertain you! Vista Lounge has been specially crafted by entertainment architects who have engineered a space with the best possible acoustics and visual lines to admire the engaging talent. During the daytime, the lounge is utilised by experts in their fields - from diplomats to historians - to enlighten you with enrichment programmes that provide insights into the regions you are exploring. To enjoy a host of talented entertainment, visit Vista Lounge after the sun sets, and you’ll find sophisticated cabarets, world-class musicians, dynamic vocalists and exclusive headliners. Tailored for you to enjoy talent during the day and night, Vista Lounge is the perfect place to meet with newfound cruising friends, sit back and be entertained.

Make new connections in the LYNC Digital Centre The brand-new LYNC Digital Centre revolves around ensuring you stay connected, whether this is with other guests, family or learning. - READ MORE: The ultimate luxury cruise guide - from the best lines to amazing cabins - Meet up with fellow travellers to share photos and swap stories of your adventures ashore, or if you fancy learning a new skill to take home with you, you can take an engaging class on photography, photo editing and digital artistry. Connections do not stop there; for business-minded pursuits, the LYNC digital centre boasts a fully equipped conference centre. This sophisticated space ensures that you remain linked to your life onboard, ashore and at home.