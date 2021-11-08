The ultimate luxury cruise guide - from the best lines to amazing cabins
Luxury cruises have skyrocketed in popularity over the past decades as they have become more attainable for the public. Follow these tips to plan the perfect luxury cruise.
Luxury cruise holidays have every detail thought through with first-class service and exotic itineraries - a luxury cruise is one of the most lavish ways to vacation.
Luxury cruises have the sole purpose of delivering unrivalled memories in a relaxing, yet stunning environment.
Luxury cruise liners of the world
There is a plethora of options when it comes to selecting which luxury cruise company to pick for your luxury cruise.
Seabourn is a great luxury cruise line for luxury cruising with impeccable dining options and oodles of onboard pampering.
It offer five beautiful restaurants aboard the brand's ships boasting a multitude of dining options. There's also the onboard spa that sets a new standard for wellness.
Seabourn’s spa & wellness program is unlike any other at sea; Dr. Andrew Weil created a programme that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being.
Among the fanciest cruise liners are Regent Seven Seas Cruises' ships which have extraordinary accommodations, beautiful architecture and art.
Onboard Regent Seven Seas' most luxurious cruise ship, Seven Seas Explorer, cruisers will get to experience 2,500 pieces of art displayed throughout the vessel.
Most luxurious cruise ship cabins
Luxury cruises are known for their glitz and glam and this does not fall short in the cabins in this sector.
On Oceania’s newest, most luxurious cruise ship Sirena, cabins are equipped with comfortable Ultra Tranquillity beds that feature custom-made Italian mattresses.
- READ MORE: Oceania Cruises: Inside the new health-focused kitchen and spa onboard Vista -
This ship features some of the largest balconies in the industry ranging from 55 to 995 square feet.
On luxury cruises, space is never a problem; Viking Ocean Cruises’ smallest cabin, the Deluxe Veranda, is comfortably sized at 270 square feet.
There are plenty of different options when it comes to luxurious cabins.
Celebrity Cruises offers holidaymakers The Retreat. So much more than a suite, The Retreat includes stunning accommodations, a private restaurant and an exclusive lounge and sundeck.
On this line, The Retreat accommodations blend the line between outdoor and indoor living, with no detail overlooked.
- READ MORE: Celebrity Cruises newest ship Apex celebrates naming ceremony – what’s onboard? -
Crystal Cruises is another luxury cruise company that has impeccable accommodations with one to two bedrooms and a balcony in most of its suites.
Regent Seven Seas ship, Seven Seas Explorer, has cabins that are only suites and if you have a love for balconies, you won’t be disappointed.
On this luxurious cruise ship there is the Regent Suite that includes an in-suite spa and wrap-around balcony.
Affordable luxury cruises
Luxury cruise lines are discounting in ways never truly seen before with add-ons such as tours, Wi-Fi and drink packages within their prices.
Luxury ships prefer to fill their ships as soon as possible and do not usually have last minute offers, so make sure to snatch up a good deal if you see it!
It is smart to break down prices for a luxury cruise per day, remembering to factor in extra costs such as flights and transfers.
- READ MORE: Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Most luxurious cruise ship in the world resumes sailing -
As a rule of thumb, under £280 per day is good value, and under £230 is an exceptional value.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises provides the most inclusive, ultra-luxury cruise experience on sea.
Guests love that everything on these cruises are included in the price.
For instance, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has a ‘leave your wallet at home proposition,’ minimising extra costs throughout the cruise.
Fine dining, premium wines and spirits, luxury hotel stays and unlimited shore excursions are included with your initial price at every port.
What is the best luxury cruise line for families?
Just because a cruise is considered a luxury experience, it doesn't mean the whole family can’t come!
There are many luxury cruise lines that offer family-friendly luxury cruises.
- READ MORE: Holland America Line's Rotterdam: What's it like inside? We go onboard to find out -
Since luxury cruises tend to portray a relaxed, elegant atmosphere, family-fun is not always the most advertised.
However, luxury cruise lines such as Holland America and Hapag-Lloyed Cruises offer a perfect balance of family fun and adult relaxation with cool spaces for children to hang out and interconnecting staterooms.
The ultimate luxury cruise guide - from the best lines to amazing cabins
