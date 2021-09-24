Credit: Shutterstock

Oceania Cruises: Inside Vista’s inaugural season, with visits to Rome and Barcelona Oceania Cruises has announced Vista’s inaugural season for 2023; spanning more than 24 countries across four continents, from visits to the ancient ports of Asia and to the glittering hills of Hollywood.

Oceania Cruises has unveiled its newest ship Vista’s exciting itineraries on its inaugural season, which spans 18 voyages. The gala Maiden Voyage sets sail from Rome to Barcelona on April 14, 2023, with the ship’s inaugural season now available for sale. Spain, France, the Italian rivieras, the Greek Isles, the Holy Lands of Turkey and Israel, colonial America and the Panama Canal are just a few locations which Vista will visit. Additionally, overnight stays are included in fascinating locations such as Lisbon, Venice, Istanbul and New York City, meaning guests have the chance to delve deeper into these intoxicating cities. Vista boasts 12 dining options, four of which are brand new, and thanks to an impressive crew to guest ration – two crew members to every three guests – exceptional service is guaranteed. - READ MORE: The secrets of Vista revealed - Evenings are jam-packed with opportunities to kick back and relax or to get up and boogie, with eight bars, lounges and entertainment venues onboard. Oceania Cruises’ president and CEO Bob Binder commented: “Every aspect of Vista’s Inaugural Season has been designed to present immersive destination experiences through new and unique perspectives. “From the heart of iconic cities such as Venice and London to the rarely trodden shores of Stornoway or Kavala, guests will be enthralled with the diverse array of memories they’ll collect along the way.” Discover the highlights of Vista’s inaugural voyages with these select few itineraries!

Vista brings you to multiple amazing destinations. Credit: Shutterstock

Maiden Voyage - Rome to Barcelona - April 14 2023 - 12 days Explore the magnificent monuments of Rome, such as the Coliseum, ancient Roman Forum and Spanish Steps. Alternatively, embrace the serenity that a drive through the rolling farmlands of the Roman countryside brings, and explore the medieval Castelgandolfo. Experience the classic side of Italy with Sorrento and Capri, where stunning panoramas and charming piazzas await. Capri acts as a perfect base to visit the ruins at Pompeii and travel to Naples. Alternatively, stay in the area and learn how to make the ultimate pizza. Take yourself back to prehistoric times with your visit to Valletta, Malta. Incredible sights ranging from the temples at the archaeological site of Tarxien to the stunning walled medieval ‘Silent City’ of Mdina allow you to discover a new gem around every corner. - READ MORE: Inside Vista and it's dazzling suites and staterooms - For memorable architecture and villages, Monte Carlo in Monaco awaits. The eye-catching pink Grimaldi Palace welcomes you to Monaco’s old town, with hours to be spent wandering around the quarter, not forgetting a trip to the casino! Round off your journey with two of Spain’s most iconic destinations, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona. The colourful city of Palma de Mallorca features the magnificent Seo Cathedral and Bellver Castle which both offer up interesting, yet different, styles of architecture. Finish with a bang in Barcelona where you can admire Antoni Gaudí’s unfinished masterpiece La Sagrada Familia, as well as his other famed structures like the charming squares of the old Gothic Quarter, and of course take time to relax and enjoy tapas and a glass of local wine.

Split is a UNESCO World Heritage Site is Croatia’s second-largest city. Credit: Shutterstock

Venice to Athens - May 20 2023 - 12 days Gem of the Adriatic Sea, Split is your first port of call after departing iconic Venice. Split is a UNESCO World Heritage Site is Croatia’s second-largest city, and features countless intriguing relics from the Roman, Greek colonial and Medieval periods in Croatia’s oldest museum. Experience the outdoors in the green oasis of Marjan Forest Park and Split Zoo, as well as the many beach hideaways nearby. Get the best of both worlds in Bari, Italy, which is divided into the picturesque Old Town on a peninsula to the north and its modern city centre to the south. Architectural delights await, such as the Romanesque 12th century San Nicola Church and the impressive Swabian Castle. Kotor in Montenegro and the lively Greek island of Mykonos are next up, with the first offering stunning coastal town scenery, and the latter the ideal place to explore vivid nightlife and buzzing daytime atmosphere. Istanbul is a highlight of the cruise, a cultural hub that features many fascinating sights, such as the beautiful Topkapi Palace and the impressive Blue Mosque. Explore Turkey further with a trip to ancient Ephesus and the impressive amphitheatre, the Library of Celsus. Rhodes and Santorini the final ports of call. The walled town of Rhodes features the impressive Grand Master’s Palace, and ensure you have plenty of camera space for Santorini’s white and blue winding streets in the famous hilltop towns of Oia and Fira.

the old town offers impressive Georgian and Victorian architecture. Credit: Shutterstock

Southampton to Southampton - August 18 2023 - 12 days Sail from Southampton to Edinburgh is the first port of call; the old town offers impressive Georgian and Victorian architecture surrounding the main attraction, Edinburgh Castle. Appreciate the stark contrast in scenery when exploring Kirkwall next, with the island holding many ancient treasures like the Standing Stones of Stenness. Other destination highlights include Liverpool, famed as the birthplace of The Beatles, which offers unique architecture and unrivalled history; Holyhead, a Welsh countryside town featuring the mighty Caernarfon Castle fortress; before finishing up in Portland, Dorset on the beautiful English Riviera.

Montreal, a city of vibrant culture, kicks off the voyage. Credit: Shutterstock

Montreal to Miami - September 29 2023 - 15 days Montreal, a city of vibrant culture, kicks off the voyage with a burst of entertainment options, museums, culture and history. Up next is Quebec City, surrounded by ancient granite walls encapsulating the memorable old town, offering a glimpse of classic European character. Wonder at the marvellous landscapes of Sydney, Canada, which features countless landmarks from the 18th Century such as the colonial Cossit House. St Patrick’s is also a must see as the city’s oldest Catholic church and a museum. Other highlights include New York and Charleston, where you will be struggling to decide what to see first! New York offers a plethora of museums and cultural monuments as well as the glamour of Broadway and New York fashion. To contrast this metropolitan city, Charleston is like a step back into the Old South, with traditional inns and antique shops.

