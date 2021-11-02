Credit: P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises: Bag free cruise places & save up to 10% - 2023 & 2024 holidays revealed P&O Cruises has revealed holidaymakers can sail for free thanks to its new amazing booking offers as the popular cruise line unveils its cruises holidays 2023 and 2024.

P&O Cruises has shared a range of brilliant savings for passengers booked on upcoming holidays. The popular cruise line has revealed its summer 2023 and winter 2023/’24 holidays - all of which benefit from the launch booking offers. Getaways include new cruise ship Arvia’s maiden summer season, first full winter season in the Caribbean and new “island vibe” summer itineraries on Britannia.

So how can P&O Cruises guests save money on this exciting cruise holidays? With the new offers, third and fourth guests, both adults and children, in the same cabin can travel for free on selected holidays.

Related articles

What's more, past guests can take advantage of a 10 percent booking discount and a 5 percent discount applies for new guests. The good news - you can take action now! Pre-registration for summer 2023 and winter 2023 / 2024 holidays opens today, November 3, 2021. - READ MORE: P&O Cruises: Captain for newest cruise ship Arvia revealed - Arvia will carry out its first summer sailing from Southampton in 2023 after cruising the Canary Islands from December 2022. The new ship will carry out a series of 14-night holidays featuring up to six of the most popular ports in Italy, Spain and France. Itinerary choices include La Spezia (for Florence and Pisa) or overnight visits to Barcelona.

Arvia will carry out its first summer sailing from Southampton in 2023. Credit: P&O Cruises

Arvia will then sail its first full season of Caribbean fly/cruise holidays from homeport Barbados from October 2023 until the end of March 2024. Tempted? Simply head to ROL Cruise to bag your bargain cruise. P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow commented on the news: “This series of new cruise holidays is an exciting one, with our new ship Arvia, new destinations and new itineraries. - READ MORE: Barbados cruises: What to do on the Caribbean island - "Our guests have told us that anticipation and planning is a vital part of the booking process and we certainly hope we can give them something to look forward to within these new holidays. "Each itinerary is carefully designed to provide the best sight-seeing, beach and culture onshore whilst maximising time on board. “New to cruise guests will also find appeal in our line-up and we are sure that Britannia’s new summer holidays to Ibiza, Palma and Sardinia will be very popular as well as Iona’s season in the magnificent Norwegian fjords.”

"This series of new cruise holidays is an exciting one, with our new ship Arvia." Credit: P&O Cruises

P&O Cruises summer 2023 and winter 2023/2024 Arvia In summer, Arvia will sail a series of 14 night holidays to La Coruna; Marseille; Seville (from Cadiz) and Barcelona (with selected cruises offering an overnight call); other ports include Palma; Florence and Pisa (from La Spezia); Valencia or Alicante. In winter the ships will offer seven and 14 night Caribbean fly/ cruises from Barbados. Iona In summer, Iona will carry out seven-night holidays to the Norwegian fjords round trip from Southampton. In winter, there will be holidays to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands round trip from Southampton. - READ MORE: 'I’m so proud of Iona': P&O Cruises boss on what to expect - Britannia In summer, Britannia offers seven-night Norwegian fjords cruises, 14-night Baltic cruises, including two-day calls to St Petersburg, as well as 14-night western Mediterranean island cruises featuring either an overnight call in Palma or Palma and Ibiza. In winter, the ships will sail 14-night Caribbean fly/cruises from Barbados. Azura In summer, Azura will carry out Mediterranean fly/cruise holidays of either seven or 14 nights departing from Malta to either iconic ports in the Western Mediterranean including Rome (from Civitavecchia); Ajaccio in Corsica and Villefranche or alternatively Greece and its islands including Mykonos and Corfu in the Eastern Mediterranean. In winter, there will be Canary Islands fly/cruises from Tenerife, consisting of two alternating seven-night cruises which can also be combined to create a 14-night holiday.

P&O holidays: Pre-registration for summer 2023 and winter 2023 / 2024 holidays opens today. Credit: P&O Cruises

Ventura In summer, Ventura offers Atlantic Coast and Canary Islands holidays as well as short breaks to Amsterdam. In winter, the ships will carry out holidays to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands and well as Caribbean cruises with some itineraries also visiting New Orleans. To celebrate New Year 2024 Ventura will sail a special five-night cruise to the vibrant cities of Amsterdam and Bruges (from Zeebrugge). - READ MORE: P&O Cruises ship Ventura to sail to Canary Islands - Arcadia and Aurora In summer, Arcadia and Aurora will visit Norway, Russia, New York and the Greek islands. Itineraries have been specifically designed to include lesser frequented destinations, including Grundafjordur in Iceland, Palermo in Sicily and Klaipeda in Lithuania. Arcadia summer itineraries feature an Iceland and North Cape cruise including an overnight call to Reykjavik and scenic cruising of the North Cape. Aurora’s summer holidays include a 30 night Canada and USA cruise with overnight calls in both Boston and New York. In winter, Aurora will operate two 12 night ‘in search of the Northern Lights’ itineraries with one of these trips taking place over Christmas 2023. The ship will also offer a 65 night USA, Caribbean and Central America cruise with an overnight call to New Orleans plus a partial transit of the Panama Canal. Arcadia will offer a full world cruise of 99 nights, departing January 6, 2024, with ports including Sydney, Auckland, Hong Kong and Singapore. For 2024 an overnight call to Singapore has been added in addition to the established overnights in Honolulu, Sydney, Hong Kong and Dubai. Book your P&O cruise today with ROL Cruise - the UK’s No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist - and benefit from incredible early booking savings of up to 10 percent and earn exclusive Double Cruise Miles, worth up to £1,389 off a future cruise.