Regent Seven Seas Cruises partners with Aston Martin Newcastle

The ultra-luxury cruise line partnered with Aston Martin Newcastle on an experience day

Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Aston Martin Newcastle came together to deliver an experience day as Seven Seas Splendor called into the Port of Tyne.

The cruise line partnered with regional travel agents to invite Regent guests based in Newcastle and the Northeast to Aston Martin Newcastle.

Guests were given a vehicle from Aston Martin Newcastle to drive from the Port of Tyne to a Michelin starred lunch in Northumberland. Meanwhile, a selection of Aston Martin Newcastle's clients embarked Seven Seas Splendor for a tour.

Aston Martin Newcastle dealer principal Paul Thursby commented: “Regent and Aston Martin Newcastle are a perfect fit, when it comes to ultra luxury products and services, with many client crossovers.

"The day’s experience gave a taste of the recent editions of Aston Martin’s luxury sports car and SUV – including Aston Martin DB12, Aston Martin Vantage, and Aston Martin DBX707 – building brand awareness within Regent’s client base in the North of England."

