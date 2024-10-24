Regent Seven Seas Cruises partners with Aston Martin Newcastle
The ultra-luxury cruise line partnered with Aston Martin Newcastle on an experience day
Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Aston Martin Newcastle came together to deliver an experience day as Seven Seas Splendor called into the Port of Tyne.
The cruise line partnered with regional travel agents to invite Regent guests based in Newcastle and the Northeast to Aston Martin Newcastle.
Guests were given a vehicle from Aston Martin Newcastle to drive from the Port of Tyne to a Michelin starred lunch in Northumberland. Meanwhile, a selection of Aston Martin Newcastle's clients embarked Seven Seas Splendor for a tour.
Aston Martin Newcastle dealer principal Paul Thursby commented: “Regent and Aston Martin Newcastle are a perfect fit, when it comes to ultra luxury products and services, with many client crossovers.
"The day’s experience gave a taste of the recent editions of Aston Martin’s luxury sports car and SUV – including Aston Martin DB12, Aston Martin Vantage, and Aston Martin DBX707 – building brand awareness within Regent’s client base in the North of England."
Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Aston Martin
Earlier this year, Regent Seven Seas Cruises was announced as Aston Martin Aramco Formula One's global cruise line partner.
What's more, Former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa will be hosting a special voyage with Regent sailing from his hometown of Barcelona. This voyage calls into motor-racing's legendary destinations, including Monte Carlo and Monaco.
Onboard, lectures by members of Aston Martin Aramco team will take place as well as an Aston Martin simulator.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Vice President Paul Beale said: "We were delighted to execute this partnership activation with Aston Martin Newcastle and the Port of Tyne.
“We partner with brands who align with our values of luxury and excellence - Aston Martin Newcastle is the epitome of quality. Having the chance to collaborate and immerse our guests into the world of Aston Martin Newcastle, highlights the depth and breadth of what the Regent experience is.
"Working with agents and being able to create this day at the Port of Tyne is extra special; emphasising the opportunity our valued Travel Partners have when it comes to selling a Regent voyage.”
