Regent Seven Seas Cruises forms new luxury partnership
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is entering into a partnership with Global Hotel Alliance, marking the first time a cruise line has joined forces with GHA
GHA consists of 40 brands, with more than 800 hotels in 100 countries serving 24 million members.
The alliance is known for it's loyalty scheme, GHA Discovery. Members collect reward currency named Discovery dollars (D$1 equal to US$1) through this scheme.
This partnership allows Regent guests to earn Discovery dollars by reserving a voyage with Regent. You can go on to redeem these Discovery dollars in any GHA hotel, resort and palace.
Between D$750 and D$2,500 will be issued for every Regent cruise reservation made. These can be spent at any GHA hotel or resort worldwide (valid for 12 months).
Regent Seven Seas Cruises promise ‘Epicurean Perfection’ – what does this mean?
Regent Seven Seas unveils longest world cruise departing in 2026
Regent Seven Seas to showcase ‘behind-the-scenes secrets’ in new TV show
Competition: Win a VIP day onboard Seven Seas Splendor worth £1,500 - COMPETITION NOW CLOSED
Competition: Win all-inclusive luxury Caribbean cruise for two worth over £7,500 with Regent Seven Seas - COMPETITION NOW CLOSED
Inside The Cruise Village’s New Luxury Booking Service – The Platinum Collection
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Extends ‘Return with Regent’ Offer
Does Regent’s Seven Seas Splendor Live Up to Her Name?
If you're are already GHA members and reserve a Regent cruise, you'll will be fast-tracked to GHA Discovery titanium status (valid until end of calendar year).
This status offers benefits such as double room upgrades, early check-in, late check-out and more.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises president Andrea DeMarco commented: "We are delighted to partner with GHA to bring Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ unrivalled luxury experiences to even more discerning guests around the world.
“We are confident that Regent’s all-inclusive, immersive destination experiences, lavishly appointed, spacious suites, exquisite gourmet restaurants and world class service will appeal to GHA Discovery’s millions of members who desire the highest standards of luxury whether on land or at sea.”
Regent Seven Seas expands luxury offering
What's more, once GHA members have reserved their Regent Seven Seas voyage, they will receive a special welcome gift of champagne and chocolates.
GHA CEO Chris Hartley stated: “We are the perfect match, with Regent Seven Seas Cruises being the world’s leading luxury cruise line, offering itineraries that connect key cities across the globe, and GHA Discovery uniting the world’s largest collection of luxury hotel brands, with some of the best hotels in the world in those same destinations.
“This strategic partnership will expand our reach, provide more choice and rich new benefits to our customers; and for GHA, it will drive significant enrolments notably from key markets such as the U.S., generating incremental revenue to our hotel brands.”
Regent is set to launch it's sixth ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, in November 2023, hosting the float out ceremony in February.
