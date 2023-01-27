Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Regent Seven Seas to showcase ‘behind-the-scenes secrets’ in new TV show
Luxury cruise line, Regent Seven Seas, will be on our TV screens from tonight. Credit: Regent Seven Seas

Regent Seven Seas to showcase ‘behind-the-scenes secrets’ in new TV show

Author: Gary Peters

Published on:

Updated on:

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has promised to showcase “behind-the-scenes secrets” in a new eight-part documentary series starting tonight (Friday January 27).

The programme, which will air in the UK on Channel 5 at 9pm, is called Secrets of the World’s Most Expensive Cruise Ship, and takes place on board Seven Seas Splendor.

It will follow the ship on its inaugural Northern Europe season, from Iceland to Norway and through the Norwegian fjords, to Finland, Estonia and Copenhagen.

Seven Seas Splendor will then travel through the Mediterranean.

Highlights of the programme include clips of the new entertainment team, as they undergo extensive on-board training ahead of their debut show Crossroads, and inside access into how the line develops its extensive shore excursion options.

Viewers will also be able to witness captain Felice Patruno hand over control to new captain Luciano Montesanto, who takes control of the vessel in Bergen, Norway.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises managing director international Caroline Smith said: “We’re delighted to see Seven Seas Splendor returning to our TV screens again this Friday on Channel 5.

“The new eight-part series will give viewers at home a behind-the-scenes look at everything that goes into delivering an unrivalled experience on board the world’s most expensive cruise ship.

“Our crew go above and beyond for our guests so being able to put them front and centre of this series has been a real pleasure.”

