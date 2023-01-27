The programme, which will air in the UK on Channel 5 at 9pm, is called Secrets of the World’s Most Expensive Cruise Ship, and takes place on board Seven Seas Splendor.



It will follow the ship on its inaugural Northern Europe season, from Iceland to Norway and through the Norwegian fjords, to Finland, Estonia and Copenhagen.



Seven Seas Splendor will then travel through the Mediterranean.



Highlights of the programme include clips of the new entertainment team, as they undergo extensive on-board training ahead of their debut show Crossroads, and inside access into how the line develops its extensive shore excursion options.



Viewers will also be able to witness captain Felice Patruno hand over control to new captain Luciano Montesanto, who takes control of the vessel in Bergen, Norway.