Arriving in 2026, Seven Seas Prestige will be the first of two new ‘Prestige-Class’ ships for the ultra-luxury cruise line

Seven Seas Prestige will be Regent’s first new ship class in 10 years, following the successful Explorer-Class vessels which were launched in 2016, 2020 and 2023.



At 77,000 tons, the 850-passenger vessel will have one of the highest passenger to space ratios in the cruise industry, offering suites, restaurants, bars and lounges and public areas.

A second Prestige-Class ship is set to launch in 2029. This will introduce new accommodation categories, including a re-imagination of the palatial Regent Suite, as well as new dining experiences.

Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said: “This is a truly historic moment for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Seven Seas Prestige, debuting in 2026, continues our legacy of revolutionising ultra luxury travel as she will transcend luxury in every way.

