Regent Seven Seas unveils first ship in new Prestige class
Arriving in 2026, Seven Seas Prestige will be the first of two new ‘Prestige-Class’ ships for the ultra-luxury cruise line
Seven Seas Prestige will be Regent’s first new ship class in 10 years, following the successful Explorer-Class vessels which were launched in 2016, 2020 and 2023.
At 77,000 tons, the 850-passenger vessel will have one of the highest passenger to space ratios in the cruise industry, offering suites, restaurants, bars and lounges and public areas.
A second Prestige-Class ship is set to launch in 2029. This will introduce new accommodation categories, including a re-imagination of the palatial Regent Suite, as well as new dining experiences.
Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said: “This is a truly historic moment for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Seven Seas Prestige, debuting in 2026, continues our legacy of revolutionising ultra luxury travel as she will transcend luxury in every way.
“This incredible new ship will be the epitome of timeless elegance, exemplifying Regent’s commitment to excellence which is reflected in every aspect of her elevated design and exuding an ambiance of sophistication and refinement.
“Unrivalled Space at Sea is a key pillar for Regent and a primary desire for luxury travellers. Seven Seas Prestige was designed with this in mind, maintaining the intimate and luxurious service our guests love, while also providing even more space throughout the ship, allowing for new suite categories and new experiences.”
