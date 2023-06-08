Taste the world with RSSC. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises Sponsored by Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC)

Regent Seven Seas Cruises promise ‘Epicurean Perfection’ – what does this mean? With culinary stardust at the heart of everything they do, Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers a delectable dream of a cruise, wherever you sail

We’re not shy to say it: food is probably the most important element of a cruise. Yes, towel animals are fun. Of course, sunbathing out in the middle of the ocean is a soul-awakening treat. But we all know that it’s the artisanal craftsmanship of the ship’s culinary team that really sets the very best cruises apart.



And that’s where Regent Seven Seas comes into the frame. With its promise of ‘Epicurean Perfection’, the line provides next-level dining experiences that will awaken your senses.



From the picture-worthy design of the onboard restaurants to the captivating atmosphere and exquisitely presented dishes, this is a fine-dining experience to match the splendour of the ocean.



A variety of fine dining options keep the evenings interesting, with ample choice in the main dining venues and the smartly designed speciality restaurants.



Just taking our favourite three options aboard the line’s soon-to-launch Seven Seas Grandeur: Prime 7 is the line’s take on the classic American steakhouse, Chartreuse takes you back to the bourgeois heyday of Art Deco Paris, and Compass Rose will blow you away with its sleek design (that’s akin to the vaulted crypt of a twinkling crystal cathedral).



Plus, in addition to all-inclusive speciality dining, everything’s included when it comes to excursions, drinks (including premium wines and spirits)… and even the all-important Wi-Fi.



Accommodation elates onboard Regent Seven Seas' ships. Credit: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

New ship on the way

Bookings for Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season have opened and with the ship currently completing her sea trials, guests are enthusiastically awaiting the opportunity to explore Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ newest luxury ship.



The ‘Constellation Theatre’ presents nightly Broadway-style review shows, whilst the ship’s casino provides the fun of a flutter at the table. And the luxury line is still teasing new information about Seven Seas Grandeur as she gets closer to her inaugural season, so there’s more to discover yet.



Three decades of decadence

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is celebrated by seasoned cruisers for delivering ‘Unrivalled Space at Sea’, with some of the most spacious accommodation of any cruise line. Across its fleet, 98 per cent of suites feature balconies, presenting guests with an ideal private space to take in the wonderful ambience of a sunset at sea.



And, if you’ve never tried a luxury cruise before, you’ll be pleasantly surprised about how transformative the experience can be. Forget about long queues and competitive crowds bustling for the gangway, this boutique experience has been exquisitely designed to maximise space for everyone.



If you’re looking for a stress-free, all-inclusive special getaway, then it’s time to consider the convenience and quality offered on a Regent Seven Seas Cruises holiday.



Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Regent Seven Seas Search cruises

Epicurean Perfection awaits

Decadent dining and intense sensory delights await on any Regent Seven Sea Cruises voyage you select, so here are three of our top recommendations.



Explore the North Atlantic onboard Seven Seas Splendor, departing from Southampton on August 7, 2023. This 16-night sailing visits the Orkney Islands, Faroe Islands, four unique ports in Greenland and a further four ports in Iceland, including an overnight stay in Reykjavik to conclude the voyage.



If days at sea are your favourite part of cruising, then Seven Seas Mariner’s transatlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York is a dream cruise. The 14-night sailing – departing September 3, 2023 – includes eight charming days at sea, with wonderful calls in Morocco, the Canary Islands and Bermuda.



Autumn in southeast Canada and the New England states of America is something every traveller ought to witness at least once. And once you witnessed it once, chances are once won’t be enough… Join Seven Seas Mariner for an 11-night picture-perfect itinerary from New York to Montreal, departing September 17, 2023.



Experience the bright lights of the Big Apple with Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Follow us on socials

Share









Most recent articles