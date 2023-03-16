Menu

Riviera Travel has launched a new drinks package. Credit: Riviera Travel Sponsored by Riviera Travel

Riviera Travel introduces free enhanced drinks package deal for summer 2023 New bookings on July and August sailings qualify for special offer on Riviera Travel’s ‘Enhanced drinks package’, saving hundreds

Riviera Travel is offering a complimentary enhanced drinks package on all new bookings for July and August 2023 sailings.



The line, known for its stunning ships and an all-round exceptional experience, has curated an inspiring collection of river cruises, showcasing the iconic highlights of Cologne, Vienna, Budapest and many more of Europe’s gems, not forgetting the gorgeous scenery that you’ll experience when sailing through such striking landscapes as the Douro Valley or the flower-swept fields of France.



All fully-escorted cruises with Riviera Travel include return flights from your choice of regional airports (or, on selected river cruises, there's the option of exchanging your flight for a Eurostar ticket to make your cruise flightless).



You’ll also love your roomy suite, with the best views in town (or should that be towns as you’ll be visiting so many), exceptional cuisine (all included) and one of the best fully inclusive excursions programme you’ll find.



Add to that the line’s special offer of an enhanced drinks package and all that’s left for you to do on the day is put your feet up and relax. The drinks package is totally free on all Europe sailings departing in July and August 2023.



This means complimentary drinks are available every day from 10am to 12 midnight, including unlimited soft drinks, house wines, draft beers, and an expertly curated selection of regional wine options added in during dinner. We’ll raise a glass to that.



House wines are included in Riviera's complimentary enhanced drinks package. Credit: Riviera Travel

Visit Vienna, Budapest and Salzburg on the ‘Blue Danube’

Maybe it’s the most famous river in Europe, certainly it’s many seasoned river-cruisers’ favourite, and for good reason too. Riviera Travel’s ‘Blue Danube River Cruise’ is an ideal seven-night itinerary, starting and ending in Budapest.



On the westward stretch, you’ll check into Esztergom, a lesser-known gem which is one of the oldest towns in Hungary and has deep roots in medieval royalty.



You’ll next visit Bratislava, the modern-day capital of Slovakia before a double port day, exploring Dürnstein (where Richard the Lionheart spent time in captivity back in the 12th Century) and Melk Abbey.



At the western reach of the journey, you’ll have the option to spend the day in Linz, or venture further afield to the historical Austrian city of Salzburg.



The eastward return to Budapest stops at Austria’s famed capital, Vienna, where you’ll be wowed by the musical, cultural and culinary scene.



Onboard, an authentic Hungarian folklore show adds a local flair to the entertainment, and inclusive excursions take you even closer to the soul of the destinations.

Salzburg at dusk. Credit: Riviera Travel

Do something different with the Douro, Porto and Salamanca

If you’re a seasoned river cruiser, or just like to do something your friends haven’t already done, then cast your eyes over Riviera Travel’s ‘Douro, Porto and Salamanca’ itinerary.



You’ll spend eight days absorbed in Europe’s least transited river, on a journey that takes you from Portugal’s sun-kissed Atlantic coast all the way east to the Spanish border and back again.



Despite its many inland treasures, Portugal’s countryside towns and valleys remain some of the best-kept secrets of the continent and this cruise is ready to let you in on those secrets.



Highlights include an afternoon in the 12th century walled village of Castelo Rodrigo, an excursion across the Spanish border to visit Salamanca, dating back to Roman times, and un-rushed relaxation in the grounds of Mateus Palace. Here you’ll be treated to dinner at the 126-acre Quinta da Pacheca, with striking views across the Douro as the sun sets.

Portugal’s second city, Porto, is having a moment. Credit: Riviera Travel

Embrace the French flair of the River Rhone

Our closest neighbour is full of beauty and staggering history. Soak it all in on Riviera Cruise’s ‘Burgundy, the River Rhône and Provence’ sailings.



With your choice of direction, this itinerary stretches between Lyon and Avignon, drawing together a tapestry of natural charms, such as the Ardèche Gorges and a series of charming old. Lyon was founded in 43BC and its old town is simply bursting with character.



Perhaps less well-known are Chalon – the birthplace of photography – and Beaune – Burgundy’s wine capital, which feature in the middle of the voyage.



Taking advantage of the proximity of towns along the Rhône, several days include morning and afternoon stops to offer unrivalled access to the region.



Of course, you can enjoy your lunchtime sailing with a complimentary drink thanks to your free enhanced drinks package if you’re sailing in July or August this year.

The Pont Saint-Bénézet is a famous medieval bridge in the town of Avignon. Credit: Riviera Travel

