Scenic Announces Incredible New Helicopter Experiences in Antarctica

The luxury expedition cruise line has gone above and beyond with its latest with the launch of its latest 2022/23 Antarctica and South America programme

As part of its new 2022/23 Antarctica and South America programme, Scenic has announced an exciting range of luxury land journeys extensions aboard its ultra-luxury expedition cruise ship, Scenic Eclipse.

With a focus on enriching discovery experiences, every itinerary has been selected to give guests unrivalled immersion in the awe-inspiring region.

Highlights of the new 2022/23 programme include the new 19-day voyage into the Weddell Sea taking place in December 2022, which is only possible at this time of year thanks to Scenic Eclipse’s Polar Class 6 rating, world-class design and features.

As part of the itinerary, helicopter excursions have been expanded to include helicopter ice landings to take guests further inland for an in-depth exploration of the extraordinary Antarctic landscape.

The more adventurous can make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ski on Antarctica’s incredible terrain, as the onboard helicopters take passengers to the top of its virgin mountain slopes on brand new helicopter skiing excursions.

Scenic Eclipse’s submarine, Scenic Neptune, is the first permitted vessel to operate in South Georgian waters. Guests will have the opportunity to embark on an underwater discovery like no other with a submarine dive up to 300 metres below the surface, from where they can observe the rich marine life and unique icefish.

