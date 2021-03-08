Scenic Announces Incredible New Helicopter Experiences in Antarctica
The luxury expedition cruise line has gone above and beyond with its latest with the launch of its latest 2022/23 Antarctica and South America programme
As part of its new 2022/23 Antarctica and South America programme, Scenic has announced an exciting range of luxury land journeys extensions aboard its ultra-luxury expedition cruise ship, Scenic Eclipse.
With a focus on enriching discovery experiences, every itinerary has been selected to give guests unrivalled immersion in the awe-inspiring region.
Highlights of the new 2022/23 programme include the new 19-day voyage into the Weddell Sea taking place in December 2022, which is only possible at this time of year thanks to Scenic Eclipse’s Polar Class 6 rating, world-class design and features.
As part of the itinerary, helicopter excursions have been expanded to include helicopter ice landings to take guests further inland for an in-depth exploration of the extraordinary Antarctic landscape.
The more adventurous can make the most of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ski on Antarctica’s incredible terrain, as the onboard helicopters take passengers to the top of its virgin mountain slopes on brand new helicopter skiing excursions.
Scenic Eclipse’s submarine, Scenic Neptune, is the first permitted vessel to operate in South Georgian waters. Guests will have the opportunity to embark on an underwater discovery like no other with a submarine dive up to 300 metres below the surface, from where they can observe the rich marine life and unique icefish.
Lisa Bolton, general manager of product at Scenic, commented:
'Our first season sailing the Antarctic waters was such a resounding success that we knew we had to continue to innovate with our 2022/23 programme.
'The world-class design and features of Scenic Eclipse allows us to explore further and provide our guests with highly personalised experiences. Ensuring full immersion in the destination is what Scenic Eclipse does best.
'Our two on board helicopters and submarine, enables us to take these encounters further by offering our guests the opportunity to take part in helicopter landings and skiing in Antarctica as well as submarine experiences in South Georgia – a truly unforgettable experience.'
Scenic is currently offering savings of up to 20 per cent on selected 2022/23 Scenic Eclipse voyages when booked and paid in full 12 months prior to departure. The cruise line's 16-day 'Antarctica in Depth' itinerary starts from £11,955 per person departing 8 December 2022.
All voyages are all-inclusive, meaning all flights, shore excursions, meals with up to 10 dining experiences, premium beverages, and even the in-suite mini-bar are included as standard. An expert discovery team of up to 20 members is on board to lead the Scenic Discovery excursions and to host lectures and education programmes.
All new 2022/23 bookings are covered by Scenic’s flexible booking policy, enabling guests to defer their cruise to another travel date or itinerary up to 60 days prior to departure and come with Scenic’s Deposit Protection Plan included.
Visit scenic.co.uk for more information and ROL Cruise to book See all Scenic Eclipse sailings here.
Majestic Norwegian Fjords
- 11 nights, departs on the 31 Aug 2023
- Scenic Ocean Cruises, Scenic Eclipse
- Tromsø, Lofoten Archipelago, Lofoten Archipelago, + 8 more
Baja and Costa Rica Discovery
- 13 nights, departs on the 28 Sept 2022
- Scenic Ocean Cruises, Scenic Eclipse
- San Diego, California, La Paz, Cerralvo Island, + 6 more
Norwegian Fjords & Arctic Svalbard
- 13 nights, departs on the 30 Jun 2022
- Scenic Ocean Cruises, Scenic Eclipse
- Bergen, Flåm, Geiranger, + 10 more
Peru & Chile Explorer with Patagonian Adventure
- 17 nights, departs on the 25 Oct 2021
- Scenic Ocean Cruises, Scenic Eclipse
- Callao, Ballestas Islands, Valparaiso, + 11 more
Ultimate America Discovery
- 19 nights, departs on the 27 Sept 2021
- Scenic Ocean Cruises, Scenic Eclipse
- Boston, Massachusetts, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, New York, New York, + 12 more