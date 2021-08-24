Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn unveils inaugural sailings on luxury expedition ship Seabourn Venture Seabourn cruises onboard new cruise ship Seabourn Venture featuring the British Isles and departing in 2022 are now on sale.

Seabourn’s upcoming ultra-luxury ship Seabourn Venture will depart for its inaugural cruise – Wild & Ancient British Isles Voyage – on 10 April 2022, sailing from Greenwich, London to Leith, Edinburgh. It will then depart on a 12-day Scottish and Norse Legends Expedition out of Leith on 22 April 2022, exploring the coast of Scotland and Norway en route to Tromso. Seabourn Venture had been due to launch in December this year, but the date was changed due to “pandemic disruptions and related supply chain challenges”.

A launch ceremony was held at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy, earlier this month (August). Speaking about the itineraries, Seabourn president Josh Leibowitz said: “We’re looking forward to the dawn of a new era of expedition cruising, and our inaugural Seabourn Venture itineraries through the British Isles, Scotland and Norway are the perfect beginning. “Our first purpose-built expedition vessel, Seabourn Venture, is a ship unlike any other, with a perfect blend of luxury and adventure to break boundaries and create lasting memories in destinations brimming with natural and cultural marvels.”

Seabourn Venture is a ship unlike any other, with a perfect blend of luxury and adventure. Credit: Seabourn

Seabourn Venture itineraries Seabourn Venture’s first cruise, the 12-day inaugural voyage, will start from Greenwich before setting sail to see world-renowned Tresco Island and its subtropical plant haven, Abbey Gardens. - READ MORE: Five new luxury cruise ships to watch out for - Guests will also be able to visit Dublin, UNESCO’s City of Literature, taste whiskey from one of the famous and remote Islay distilleries and take a zodiac cruise to see Staffa Island and catch a glimpse into Fingal’s Cave. From there, it’s on to Iona where St Colomba established an Abbey in the year 563, with puffins coming and going from their nests on Lunga Island.

Seabourn cruises: Puffins come and go from their nests on Lunga Island. Credit: Shutterstock

The Scottish and Norse Legends Expedition voyage will sail to Fair Isle in the North Sea where 70 inhabitants live in traditional crofts amid an island covered with sheep and birds. Again, guests can take a zodiac cruise, this time through the majestic Lofoten Islands and into narrow Trollfjord, to discover the UNESCO site of the Vega Archipelago and the elder ducks that sustain life there, and set foot on Nordkapp, the northernmost end of Europe. - READ MORE: Seabourn holds launch ceremony for new Seabourn Venture - Seabourn Venture will take advantage of Seabourn’s standing as the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage and offer UNESCO Partner Tours, with the first two itineraries visiting many destinations that are home to UNESCO sites. From May 2022, the ship will embark on its first summer season in the Arctic, exploring many far-flung destinations in Svalbard, the North Cape and other locations in Norway, as well as Iceland, Greenland, and the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

