Swan Hellenic unveils 2023 season of cultural expedition cruises

Cultural expedition pioneer, Swan Hellenic, has unveiled its full 2023 programme of 'cultural expedition cruises' featuring every continent and all three of its ships.



The cruise line will also grow its fleet to two and then three purpose-built, ultramodern ice-class expedition cruise ships in 2023.



SH Diana – the line’s third and largest ship which is slated to launch next year – will operate in the Mediterranean before switching to the Red Sea and East Africa.



Meanwhile SH Minerva will be centred on the Pacific and SH Vega on the Atlantic and West Africa.

-READ MORE: Swan Hellenic's new ship embarks on inaugural Artic season-



SH Vega, Swan Hellenic’s latest vessel, is currently sailing her maiden season in the Arctic on the Svalbard Archipelago and Iceland’s landscapes to Greenland, the Northwest Passage, and Northern Canada.



The ship will then sail down the US east coast over 12 days, taking in New York, Norfolk, Charleston, and Miami.



A range of 11 to 21-day cultural expedition cruises of Antarctica follow until March 2023, when SH Vega will sail up the West Coast of Africa to the Canary Islands and Western Europe ready for the new season.



Savings of up to 30 percent off brochure prices are available for all bookings made before the end of September 2022.

-READ MORE: Swan Hellenic's SH Vega is small but mighty-