Virgin Voyages today introduced its latest ship and new sister to Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady. The new vessel will sail in March, cruising around the UK calling at London Tilbury and Liverpool ports before sailing on her limited bookable MerMaiden voyage from Portsmouth on March 18. Valiant Lady will then relocate to Spain to dock at her homeport in Barcelona. Speaking of the arrival of Valiant Lady to the UK, Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages, said: "We’ll be showcasing our newest lady in Tilbury and Liverpool, where fans are invited to wave her in before we kick off our bookable European sailings from Portsmouth in March and our new homeport in Barcelona in May. "Our epic sailings have curated itineraries that are unbelievably accessible for those in the UK wanting to cruise differently, and we look forward to hitting the high seas and showing both budding and avid sailors how to voyage the Virgin way.”

So what can passengers expect onboard the newest cruise ship in Virgin Voyages' fleet? Valiant Lady cabins Valiant Lady features 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters (think marble-clad bathrooms, premium amenities and spaces conceptualised by the world-renowned designer, Tom Dixon) plus two iconic Massive Suites which boast their own turntables and private hot tub. - READ MORE: What is accommodation really like on Virgin ships? - A huge 86 percent of cabins boast a balcony and 93 percent feature ocean views. They also have increased drawers and storage space – ideal for longer itineraries. According to Virgin. the cabins feature a new elevated design to bring warmer energy and a more sophisticated feel. Expect mood-matching lights, a configurable Seabed and in-cabin tech. You can also order room service 24/7.

Valiant Lady dining Valiant Lady cruises will feature exquisite dining experiences curated by Michelin-starred chefs - and no traditional cruise buffet. There are 20 plus eateries with a bar in every speciality spot - and your cruise fare includes all of them. - READ MORE: Inside dining options onboard Virgin ships - From The Wake serving steak and seafood and Gunbae proffering lively Korean BBQ to veggie-forward Razzle Dazzle and The Pizza Place serving fresh made-to-order pizza, there's something for everyone. Plus there's a 24-hour diner. All filtered still and sparkling water, non-pressed juices, sodas, teas or even drip coffee are also included in your fare, as are tips.

Valiant Lady restaurants: There are 20-plus eateries onboard including The Wake serving steak and seafood. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Valiant Lady entertainment Entertainment is rife onboard. The Manor boasts talented performances in the early evening before transforming into a nightclub while The Red Room is a multi-form theatre that hosts a Shakespearean tale named Duel Reality told through circus acts and a live music video experience production called Ships in the Night plus has a dance floor for boogieing. There's karaoke, a casino and a record-shop onboard plus gaming spaces in The Arcade and Social Club. Guests can also expect immersive experiences and pop-up performances. - READ MORE: Explore Virgin Voyages’ fitness & wellness offerings - At the Aquatic Club, you can find a swimming pool and loungers and there's a well-being pool too. Meanwhile, The Athletic Club is home to a Training Camp room and boxing classes as well as a basketball court and adult-sized seesaws. There's a gym, yoga studio and jogging track available, too. To relax, head to the Redemption Spa offering a range of treatments as well as the Thermal Suite with a mud room, salt room, sauna, steam room, hot and cold plunge pools and heated marble hammam benches. Passengers onboard will also find a beauty parlour and barbers as well as a tattoo parlour.

Valiant Lady: Passengers can try out a yoga class at The Perch. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Valiant Lady itineraries Three-night Long Weekender in Zeebrugge Sail from Portsmouth to Zeebrugee and discover its charm and history including shopping, local cafes and a canal sailing through Ghent. With two sailings over three magical nights, sailors can explore a round trip and discover all the beauty that Bruges has to offer. Prices from £449 per sailor (£898 per cabin) Route: Portsmouth – Zeebrugge – Portsmouth. Dates: March 18-21(UK MerMaiden), April 1-4, April 29 – May 2 12-night Late Nights in Portugal and Spain Sail on a one-way voyage from Portsmouth to Barcelona, enjoying a scenic route along the way. Stops including Palma de Mallorca and overnight stays in Lisbon mean there is unlimited culture and breathtaking views to take in. Prices from £1,299 (£2,598 per cabin). Route: Portsmouth – Sea – La Coruña – Lisbon – Cádiz – Gibraltar – Málaga · Málaga – Sea – Palma de Mallorca – Sea – Barcelona Dates: May 2-14 - READ MORE: Full list of new ocean cruise ships sailing in 2022 - Seven-night The Irresistible Med Sail across the seas from Barcelona to the French Riviera and explore hidden gems across the Med. Sail from the French town of Toulon to the mountains of Ajaccio and discover a touch of fresh local Italian delicacies as well as the medieval mysteries of Olbia, finishing in Ibiza. Prices from £1,044 per sailor (£2,089 per cabin). Route: Barcelona – Toulon – Marina di Carrara – Ajaccio – Cagliari – Ibiza – Barcelona Dates: May 15-22 (MerMaiden), May 29 - June 5, June 12-19, June 26 – July 3, July 10-17, July 24-31, August 7-14, August 21-29, September 4-11, September 18-25 and October 2-9. Seven-night French Daze & Ibiza Nights Travel in style and set out across the Spanish seas with a stop in the French metropolis of Marseille and a night of glamour in celebrity hotspot Cannes. Finish with an unforgettable night in Ibiza. Prices from £1,007 (£2,014 per cabin). Route: Barcelona – Marseille – Cannes – Olbia – Ibiza – Barcelona Dates: May 22-29, June 19-26, July 17-24, August 14-21, September 11-18, October 9-16. Seven-night Spanish Obsession Hop around the Balearic Islands from Mallorca with its superyachts, to history in Málaga to Gibraltar, the southernmost coast of the Iberian Peninsula filled with British heritage. Prices from £1,017 per sailor (£2,034 per cabin). Route: Barcelona – Palma de Mallorca – Gibraltar – Malaga – Ibiza – Barcelona Dates: June 5-12, July 31 – August 7, August 28 – September 4 and September 25 - October 2.