Ambassador Cruise Line: Brand new line for over 50s to launch 2022 - cruises on sale in June
Ambassador Cruise Line is set to bring even more holiday options for travellers over 50s next year as the new cruise line prepares to start selling cruises next June.
The new British cruise line focusing on "a premium-value, authentic and friendly cruise experience" will go on sale next month
Ambassador Cruise Line, based in Purfleet, Essex, will cruise from its homeport of London Tilbury.
The line will offer no-fly itineraries on the 1,400-guest Ambience, aimed primarily at the over 50s market.
The ship was built in 1991 and originally sailed as Regal Princess, before transferring to P&O Australia.
The maiden season for Ambience will start on April 6, 2022, with an inaugural short-break cruise to Hamburg, before a mixed itinerary programme with sailings to the Norwegian fjords and the British Isles planned throughout spring.
The full-year programme, operating through to May 2023, will consist of 33 sailings visiting a total of 88 different ports, featuring the Baltics and St Petersburg, Greenland, the Arctic, and Iceland, while for the winter months a range of expedition-style voyages will sail to the Canaries, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde and Scandinavia.
Ambassador said that all guests and crew will need to be vaccinated prior to setting sail.
Chair of the board of directors Gordon Wilson said: “Our launch today is a demonstration of our belief in the underlying strength of the UK travel market as we emerge from the pandemic.
"Ambassador Cruise Line has been established to offer a proposition to consumers who want premium-value on classic ships. Our audience is looking for traditional values, strong environmental credentials, superlative service and no-fly cruises.
"This is an exciting first step for our rapidly expanding team and for our industry partners.
"Investment on this scale, and the launch of such a significant business as we emerge from the pandemic, will make a valuable contribution to the tourism economy and travel industry, particularly as we look to fill at least 100 jobs from the UK.”
Prices for a seven-night European cruise departing from London Tilbury start from approximately £850pp.
Prior to its maiden voyage, Ambience will be fitted with emission reduction technologies to improve its environmental performance.
Ambassador's management team features a number of people with cruise experience, including several who were previously with Cruise & Maritime Voyages, led by CEO, Christian Verhounig and supported by CCO, Christopher Coates, CIO, Gary Hides and CFO, Simon Weeks.
